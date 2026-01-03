Trump's ‘aspirin’ admission intensifies calls for investigation into his health, ‘Congress should make sure…’

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, a Democrat from New York, expressed his support for a congressional inquiry into President Donald Trump's health. Trump continues to take a high daily dose of aspirin against medical advice, citing a desire for 'thin blood.' (REUTERS)

Trump, 79, became the oldest person to assume the presidency when he returned to office last January. While Trump asserts that he is in excellent health, concerns regarding his age have surfaced.

In a candid interview with the Wall Street Journal, Trump acknowledged that he continues to take a high daily dose of aspirin, despite his doctors' recommendations to decrease his intake, stating that he desires “nice, thin blood.”

The US President informed the WSJ that he has disregarded his physician's suggestion to reduce his daily aspirin consumption, a practice he has maintained for 25 years, as he feels “a little superstitious.”

“They say aspirin is good for thinning out the blood, and I don’t want thick blood pouring through my heart,” Trump told the journal. “I want nice, thin blood pouring through my heart. Does that make sense?”

According to Trump's physician, the president is currently taking 325 mg of aspirin each day. Standard low-dose aspirin therapy typically recommends a daily intake of between 75 and 100 mg, The Hill reported.

Trump's health in spotlight as Hakeem Jeffries demands transparency from White House

Jeffries, a vocal critic of Trump who may potentially become the next House speaker if Democrats regain control of Congress in the upcoming November midterm elections, was asked about the necessity of probing Trump’s health during an interview with Aaron Parnas. Taking to X, Parnas shared a segment of the interview on Friday.

Jeffries stated that the White House is “definitively” lacking transparency regarding Trump’s health and emphasized that Representative James Comer, the Republican from Kentucky who chairs the House Oversight Committee, must “answer for” inquiries related to an investigation.

“I don’t believe that this is something that should wait until the American people give Democrats the majority in the aftermath of the November election later on this year,” he stated.

“I think it’s something that James Comer, if he’s actually being honest about Congress being a separate and coequal branch of government—we don’t work for Donald Trump. We don’t work for JD Vance. We don’t work for their billionaire donors. We work for the American people, and Congress, in its role as a separate and co-equal branch of government, should make sure that the administration comes clean as it relates to the president’s ability to do his job at the level that the American people deserve,” Jeffries added.

Here's what White House said on Trump's health

Meanwhile, the White House continues to assert that Trump is in good health.

Speaking to Newsweek, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said, “President Trump is the hardest-working president the American people have ever had. He is literally always working around the clock, seven days a week, to better our country.”

The health of US presidents has emerged as a significant political topic in recent years. Former President Joe Biden encountered similar health issues during his administration, which ultimately led to his withdrawal from the 2024 race following a widely criticized debate performance against Trump.

Donald Trump defends his health

Taking to Truth Social, Trump on Friday wrote: “The White House doctors have just reported that I am in ‘PERFECT HEALTH,’ and that I ‘ACED’ (meaning, was correct on 100% of the questions asked!), for the third straight time, my cognitive examination, something which no other president, or previous vice president, was willing to take.”