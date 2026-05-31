Trump tears into ‘third-rate’ artists for dropping out of Freedom 250 concert, ‘Only Great Patriots invited’

US President Donald Trump vehemently criticized the various "third-rate artists" who withdrew from the Freedom 250 concert series, while suggesting an alternative event in one of his recent posts on Truth Social. Trump condemned 'third-rate artists' who withdrew from the Freedom 250 concert, suggesting an alternative rally in Washington, D.C. (REUTERS)

“I understand Artists are getting ‘the yips’ having to do with their performance on Wednesday, so I am thinking about bringing the Number One Attraction anywhere in the World,” he stated before describing himself as “the man who gets much larger audiences than Elvis in his prime.”

He further elaborated in his statement, mentioning that he would deliver a “major” speech aimed at propelling “the Country forward like I have done ever since being President.”

“Two years ago, the United States was DEAD. Now we have the ‘HOTTEST’ Country anywhere in the World. I don’t want so-called ‘Artists’ that get paid far too much money, who aren’t happy. I only want to be surrounded by Happy People, Smart People, Successful People, and People that know how to WIN,” Trump said.

“So, by copy of this TRUTH, I am ordering my Representatives to look at the feasibility of doing an AMERICA IS BACK Rally on Wednesday, Washington, D.C., same time, same location. Only Great Patriots invited — It will be a Wild and Beautiful Celebration of America!”

The reason behind the President's choice of June 3 for the event remains ambiguous.

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Several artists like Martina McBride, Bret Michaels quit Freedom 250 concert This statement from the President follows the withdrawal of several artists, including Martina McBride, Bret Michaels, Morris Day & The Time, Young MC, and The Commodores, from the concert series that was planned to take place from June 25 to July 10.

Artists give clarification over their cancellations In their respective announcements regarding their cancellations, each artist asserted that they had been misinformed about the event's true nature.

“I was presented with an opportunity to perform at a nonpartisan event but that turned out to be misleading,” McBride, stated in a post on Instagram on Tuesday.

Young MC stated in his Instagram post that the artists were never informed about any political engagement related to the event. Additionally, in an interview with Rolling Stone, the rapper described the concert as a "bait-and-switch."

Taking to social media, Michaels informed his fans that he was withdrawing from the performance because “what was presented to us as a celebration of our country has evolved into something much more divisive than what I agreed to be a part of."

The former lead singer of Poison mentioned that he and his band have also received threats due to their choice to perform.

Vanilla Ice and Fab Morvan of Milli Vanilli are still confirmed to perform.

The rapper Flo Rida has not yet issued a statement regarding his participation in the performance.