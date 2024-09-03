Trump vents out anger as his nephew compares Arlington scandal to end of The Godfather 2: ‘The most embarrassing…'

Donald Trump was brutally targetted by his nephew, Fred Trump III, amidst the report that the GOP presidential candidate's campaign staff got involved into a physical altercation with an Army caretaker at Arlington National Cemetery. Donald Trump's nephew, Fred Trump, blasted the ex-president over his record of insulting soldiers, claiming that “He just doesn’t give a s—t about them. He just doesn’t.”(AP)

Appearing in an interview with MSNBC’s Deadline: White House on Monday, Fred blasted the ex-president over his record of insulting soldiers, claiming that “He just doesn’t give a s—t about them. He just doesn’t.”

Host Nicolle Wallace questioned Fred about his uncle's alleged description of the fallen soldiers as “losers” and “suckers”, the claim which Trump rejects, despite his own former chief of staff's admission that he made such remarks.

Comparing Trump to “great Godfather II”, his nephew recalled “one of the last scenes when Sonny says, ‘Country ain’t your blood, kid,’ and Michael Corleone says, ‘No, I don’t believe that.’ Donald believes in Donald.”

He was further asked why Trump believes people serving in the military support him. “I have no idea,” said Fred.

Trump vents out anger on Truth Social, tries to deflect everything onto Harris

In a rant on Truth Social, Trump fiercely refuted all reports that his campaign team had a physical altercation with an Army official at Arlington National Cemetery and attempted to pin the blame on Vice President Kamala Harris.

Claiming that there was “was no conflict or 'fighting”, the former president called it a “made up story” by Kamala and “her misinformation squad.”

He accused Harris of embellished everything to make up for the fact that “she and Sleepy Joe have BLOOD ON THEIR HANDS for the INCOMPETENT AFGHANISTAN Withdrawal”, which according to Trump was “THE MOST EMBARRASSING DAY IN U.S. HISTORY!!!”

He further stated that Joe and Harris should have been at Arlington, rather than on a beach or “studying for a Debate”.

Former defense and security officials as well as veterans' organisations have expressed strong displeasure about the incident. Retired Marine General John Kelly, a former adviser to Trump's former chief of staff, called the staged photograph at Arlington Cemetery “narcissism to the point of sociopathy.”

A contentious chain of events intensified with the release of images showing Trump grinning at the graves of deceased service personnel alongside their families.

In a statement posted on Instagram on Saturday, Harris hit out at Trump, stating that the military cemetery "is not a place for politics."

“This is a man who is unable to comprehend anything other than service to himself,” she said.