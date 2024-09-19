Trump vs Harris: US top science magazine declares second-ever endorsement in its 179-year history, seeks vote for…

Almost a week after the first presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump ahead of the November 5 elections, a top science magazine in the US has entered the political arena by announcing its support for a candidate for the second time in its 179-year history. Scientific American magazine has endorsed Kamala Harris against Donald Trump in the 2024 White House race, highlighting her intentions to advance reproductive rights, combat climate change, and enhance the country's healthcare system.(REUTERS)

Scientific American magazine, which has worldwide readership of six million, has endorsed Harris in the 2024 White House race, highlighting her intentions to advance reproductive rights, combat climate change, and enhance the country's healthcare system.

It made its first-ever endorsement in 2020, when it backed Joe Biden against Donald Trump.

“Vote for Kamala Harris to Support Science, Health and the Environment,” the publication announced in an op-ed.

The editors of the magazine stated that Harris offers the US with greater opportunities by relying on facts, logic, and a readiness to learn from experience.

The US VP, who embraces technology and clean energy, advocates for policies that boost great employment across the country, the editors noted while praising her for considering the climate crisis as the “emergency”.

They further called her the promoter for reproductive rights, public health, and education.

Scientific American magazine draws sharp comparison between Trump and Harris

The magazine editors blasted Trump's “disastrous” record during his term in office.

The editors then compared the policies and records of Harris and Trump in the areas of technology, health care, reproductive rights, climate change, and gun safety.

While Trump recommended reducing Medicare and Medicaid during his presidency, Harris intends to increase insurance access by extending the Affordable Care Act and paying for it with taxes on the rich.

Trump has disseminated “misinformation about abortion” and backed the removal of federal protections for the practice, but Harris has pledged to increase accessibility, as per the magazine.

While Trump believes climate change is a “hoax” and his government “abandoned more than 100 environmental policies and rules,” Harris would continue on the Biden administration's efforts to lower power plant emissions and boost tax credits for clean energy.

Harris has received support from many prominent individuals, most notably Taylor Swift, whose endorsement of Harris enraged Trump.

In the op-ed, the editors also spoke about the debate between the two candidates. They said it appears that many people from different political backgrounds, including some of Trump's closest allies, agree that Harris prevailed.

The article refers to Trump's irrational assertion made during the debate that some states permit abortions up until the ninth month of pregnancy, calling it as “execution after birth.”