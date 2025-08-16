B-2 Bomber roars overhead as Putin lands in Alaska for Ukraine talks with Trump | Video

Diplomacy and raw military symbolism came face to face as a US B-2 stealth bomber soared directly over Russian President Vladimir Putin, who arrived at Alaska's Elmendorf Air Base for a high-stakes meeting with President Donald Trump. US President Donald Trump greets Russian President Vladimir Putin as he arrives at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson.(AFP)

Videos of the B-2 Bombers and F-22 Raptor jets surfaced on social media. The jets were seen soaring past Trump and Putin as they walked on the red carpet and stopped to exchange greetings and shake hands.

Following this, the two leaders got into a limousine and proceeded for the meeting, which is aimed at determining whether a ceasefire understanding can be reached for the war in Ukraine.

The two leaders commenced talks at the US military base in Alaska. In the meeting room, Trump was accompanied by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and special envoy to Russia Steve Witkoff. Meanwhile, Putin's delegation included Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov.

While talking about concerns around decisions regarding territorial swaps, Trump said he would let Ukraine have a say on the matter. “I’m not here to negotiate for Ukraine. I’m here to get them to the table,” the US President said. Trump had also, before leaving for Alaska, asserted that he was “not going to be happy” if a ceasefire deal was not reached through the meeting.

What is the B-2 stealth bomber?

The B-2 stealth bomber is a first-of-its-kind in the arsenal of the US Air Force, serving as the backbone for the American stealth technology for three decades.

It's first flight took place in 1989, and since then the aircraft has been the most survivable in the world, and one which carries the capability to penetrate the most challenging of enemy defences, according to Northrop Grumman, its manufacturer.

The B-2, which has been provided with state-of-the-art technology, also has low observability and an all-altitude capability. The low observability engineering makes it more difficult to detect the aircraft through conventional radar.

The jet can also travel up to 6,000 nautical miles without the need to refuel, and can perform operations even at high altitudes.