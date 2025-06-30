Two Trump allies praise Zohran Mamdani's mayoral debate performace, 'That guy was the only person...'

Two Trump allies have praised New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani after he became the top candidate in the Democratic primary last week. Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene made the recent remarks while talking about Mamdani’s victory over Andrew Cuomo on ‘The Tucker Carlson Show.’ Two Trump allies praise Zohran Mamdani's mayoral debate performace (Photographer: Klaus Galiano/Bloomberg)(Bloomberg)

“That guy was the only person in the New York City mayor’s debate to say he wanted to focus on New York City,” Carlson said about Mamdani’s performance in the mayoral debate earlier this month.

He added, “All the candidates were asked if you could visit a foreign country, what would it be? And they all, of course, all had an answer. I think most said Israel. Great. And he said, ‘I wouldn’t go anywhere. I’d stay in New York. And like, if I want to meet Jewish constituents, I go to their synagogues, their homes, or whatever, but I’d be here in New York because that’s what I’m doing. I’m running New York. That’s my job.”

‘Why is it hard to talk about economics, domestic economics?’

Carlson and Greene agreed that Mamdani gave the right answer. However, they noted that despite this, they disagree with his political beliefs.

“I don’t think it works, but he’s talking about economics and everyone else is talking about foreign policy,” Carlson said. “Why is it hard to talk about economics, domestic economics?”

“I don’t know, apparently they don’t know how to fix it. Well, look who he was running against. He’s looking, I mean, the failed mayor [sic], Andrew Cuomo, look at him,” Greene said, adding that he is seen as the “dirty establishment Democrat.”

“So they look at this man who’s been in our country for what? Six years? Six years. So he’s foreign-born. He’s a socialist and he’s promising to empty the prisons and do all kinds of crazy things and he’s talking, but he’s talking to them on their level and talking about the problems they are facing relating to them with the problems you’re facing,” she added. “So these young people have no choice, but to turn to this.”

Mamdani, 33, was born in Uganda but moved to New York City as a child. He is a self-described democratic socialist. Among the policies Mamdani called for are free buses, free child care, rent freezes and minimum wage increases. He has even proposed a 2% tax on residents who make more than $1 million annually.

Donald Trump has criticized Mamdani as a “100% communist lunatic.” “We’ve had Radical Lefties before, but this is getting a little ridiculous,” the President wrote on social media. “He looks TERRIBLE, his voice is grating, he’s not very smart, he’s got AOC+3, Dummies ALL, backing him, and even our Great Palestinian Senator, Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, is groveling over him.”

Mamdani later responded to Trump’s criticism, saying in an interview, “You know, this is not the first time that President Trump is going to comment on myself, and I encourage him, just like I encourage every New Yorker, to learn about my actual policies to make the city affordable.”