Wed, Sept 17, 2025
Tyler Robinson wears 'anti-suicide smock' at first court appearance: How does it work?

ByShamik Banerjee
Published on: Sept 17, 2025 07:27 am IST

Tyler Robinson appeared via video in Utah court wearing a suicide smock. Smock prevents ligature use. He is jailed on murder charges and is on suicide watch.

Charlie Kirk shooting suspect, Tyler Robinson, appeared at the Utah County Justice Court in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday as the murder charges were pressed against him. The 22-year-old appeared via video conferencing from his jail cell, where he was seen wearing a suicide smock.

Tyler Robinson appears in court via video feed from jail as he makes his first appearance at Utah County Justice Court in Provo.(via REUTERS)
Tyler Robinson appears in court via video feed from jail as he makes his first appearance at Utah County Justice Court in Provo.(via REUTERS)

As reported earlier, Robinson has been placed on a suicide watch in jail, which means the jail authorities fear that he might commit suicide in jail, and hence are putting him on special watch to make sure that he cannot take such action.

The anti-suicide smock, also often referred to as a turtle suit, helps with suicide prevention. Here's it how it works:

What Is An 'Anti-Suicide Smock' And How Does It Work

An anti-suicide smock (also called a turtle suit or suicide gown) is a tear-resistant, single-piece garment used in hospitals, jails, and mental-health settings to reduce the risk of hanging or using clothing to self-harm. It’s made of stiff, quilted material, has no cords or zippers, and can’t be folded into a noose.

Because the fabric is thick and can’t be rolled or tied, the smock cannot be used to form a ligature.

Also read: Candace Owens' fallout with Charlie Kirk: Pastor Rob McCoy hits back over conspiracy theories

Charges Pressed Against Tyler Robinson

Seven counts of charges were pressed against Tyler Robinson on Tuesday. Tony Graf Jr, Fourth District Judge at the Utah County Courts, read out the seven counts.

They are: felony aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, two counts of felony obstruction of justice, two counts of witness tampering and commission of a violent offense in the presence of a child. Robinson does not yet have an attorney.

“The murder of Charlie Kirk is an American tragedy,” Judge Jeff Gray said, announcing the charges. “Charlie Kirk was murdered while engaging in one of our most sacred and cherished American rights, the bedrock of our democratic republic, the free exchange of ideas and a search for truth, understanding and a more perfect union.”

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
