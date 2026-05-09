Tyler 'Sym' Porter cause of death: Valorant star dies on 21st birthday trip; what happened?

Professional Valorant player and Twitch streamer Tyler Porter, known online as “Sym,” has died in a car accident during a trip celebrating his 21st birthday. The crash also killed his close friend and former competitor Austen Reed. The exact cause of the crash is still under investigation.

According to posts shared by friends and members of the esports community, Porter and Reed were on a road trip when the fatal accident occurred late at night. Authorities have not yet released full details about the crash, and the exact cause remains under investigation.

Friends and teammates have urged fans not to speculate about the incident while officials continue looking into what happened.

Tyler ‘Sym’ Porter cause of death Porter’s cause of death was identified as a car accident that occurred during the birthday trip. While early reports confirmed the crash happened at night, officials have not publicly shared additional details about the circumstances surrounding the accident.

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A close friend named Harry, who announced the news on social media, wrote: “Last night I lost my best friend and my brother Tyler ‘sym’ Porter and our friend Austen ‘Yuno’ Reed in a car accident while we were on a trip celebrating sym’s 21st birthday.”

He added that Porter was “one of the most talented players” he had ever known and “an even better person.”

Valorant community reacts to Porter’s death Porter’s death sparked tributes from across the Valorant community. TSM, one of the organizations he represented during his esports career, shared a message honoring the young player.

“From elevating our Academy program to helping us reach Ascension on the main roster, you left your mark on TSM VALORANT,” the organization posted on X.

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Fans and fellow players also paid tribute online, remembering Porter for his gameplay, personality, and presence in the competitive Valorant scene.

Who was Tyler “Sym” Porter? Porter was considered one of the rising names in North American Valorant esports.

Known for his Jett gameplay, he competed for teams including Moist Moguls, ESG Esports, and TSM before later focusing on Twitch streaming and content creation.

By Khushi Garg