Saturday, Jun 14, 2025
US lawmaker assassinated by attacker carrying ‘manifesto’ listing officials: How did Minnesota shooter escape?

ByHT News Desk
Jun 14, 2025 09:58 PM IST

The suspect was still at large at the time of this report, reports said, citing officials.

Law enforcement authorities said the gunman in Minnesota shooting, who attacked two US lawmakers and their spouses, was dressed as a police officer and escaped after exchanging fire with police who went to the residence of Melissa Hortman,  the State Representative killed in the incident.

Officers canvas the neighborhood after what police said was a targeted shooting in the area around Edinburgh Golf Course in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota.(REUTERS)
Officers canvas the neighborhood after what police said was a targeted shooting in the area around Edinburgh Golf Course in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota.(REUTERS)

The suspect, who was reportedly carrying a ‘manifesto’ with names of legislators, was still at large at the time of this report, reports said, citing officials.

Also Read: Who was Melissa Hortman? Look at her family, husband Mark, and their children

Democratic state lawmaker Melissa Hortman and her husband were killed early Saturday, while a second lawmaker - John Hoffman – and his spouse were wounded in a separate attack, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said.

Walz said it appeared to be a "politically motivated assassination."

"An unspeakable tragedy has unfolded in Minnesota - my good friend and colleague, Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark, were shot and killed early this morning in what appears to be a politically motivated assassination," Reuters quoted Waltz as saying, speaking to reporters.

How did Minnesota shooter escape

A major search was underway for the suspect, who fled on foot after firing at police, abandoning a vehicle in which officers found a "manifesto" listing other legislators and officials, Reuters quoted law enforcement officials telling a news conference.

US President Donald Trump said he was briefed on the "terrible shooting that took place in Minnesota, which appears to be a targeted attack against State Lawmakers."

"Such horrific violence will not be tolerated in the United States of America. God Bless the great people of Minnesota, a truly great place!" Trump said in a statement.

Melissa Hortman was an American politician and longtime member of the Minnesota House of Representatives, representing District 34B in the northern Twin Cities metro area. A member of the Democratic–Farmer–Labor Party (DFL), she served as Speaker of the House from 2019 to 2025 and currently holds the role of DFL Leader, according to the Minnesota Legislature Reference Library.

According to an ABC News report, John Hoffman and his wife were shot around 2 am in Champlin, Superintendent of the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Drew Evans said.

After Hoffman was attacked, officers were heading to pro-actively check on Hortman when they encountered the suspect at Hortman's home, the report quoted Evans.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
