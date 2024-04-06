US: Two killed, seven injured after brawl turned into shooting at Florida's CityPlace Doral mall

Two people, including a gunman, were killed and seven others sustained injuries after a gunfire incident at a bar in Miami-Dade County, Florida on Saturday. The shooting took place at a Martini Bar in CityPlace Doral mall around 3.30 a.m. Among the injured is a police officer who was called to the scene following a brawl at a commercial establishment in Doral City that turned deadly when a gunman started firing. (X)

Among the injured is a police officer who was called to the scene following a brawl at a commercial establishment in Doral City that turned deadly when a gunman started firing. According to authorities, a security guard who tried to step in was shot and killed at the spot.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Following this, police engaged in gunfire with the suspect and he was ultimately killed. The injured police officer, who was shot in the leg, was rushed to a hospital.

Six innocent bystanders—four men and two women—were reportedly caught in the crossfire, according to the police.

While two of the victims suffered critical injuries and they were take to Jackson Trauma and HCA Kendall Regional Trauma, the other four are in a stable state.

The identity of the shooter is being investigated by authorities.

Also Read: Savannah Graziano death: New footage shows California cops fatally shooting 15-year-old unarmed kidnapping victim

Police say not looking for any suspects

During a press conference, Chief of Police Edwin Lopez said that the swift reaction and "heroic actions" of the City of Doral police officers on the site "prevented an incident from escalating."

“The officer shot and killed the subject, however, the officer also sustained a gunshot wound to the lower extremity,” Miami-Dade Police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is looking into the officer-involved shooting aspect of events, while Miami-Dade police are currently currently probing the homicide part of it.

Police informed that they are not looking for any suspects, but a number of witnesses have been taken into custody for questioning.

Also Read: 1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at Nashville restaurant during Easter Sunday brunch, suspect on the run

‘A most disappointing day’

Stressing that police cannot provide assurance that incident like this does not happen, Lopez said: "We can definitely ensure that when and if an incident like this occurs in South Florida".

The chief called the incident “a extremely disappointing day” for South Florida community. “Anytime a law enforcement officer is shot, it tears at the core fabric of our community. But we are grateful that he is alive and in stable condition, and we look forward to completing this investigation.”