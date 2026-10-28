Victor Julian Duque: FBI puts Colombian on most-wanted list for alleged drug-money laundering

The FBI has sought help finding Victor Julian Duque, a man linked to the San Antonio area in Texas . He is on the most-wanted list for allegedly laundering bulk amounts of drug money.

“The #FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the location and apprehension of Victor Julian Duque, #wanted for allegedly laundering narcotics proceeds of bulk cash in the United States,” the message shared on the bureau's social media handles read.

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Here's all you need to know about Victor Julian Duque and what the FBI has said about him.

What to know about Victor Julian Duque Victor Julian Duque is 41 years old and is 5 feet, 9 inches tall. He might also go by Victor Julian Duque Tobon. He is believed to be in in Colombia and has ties to Pereira, Bogotá, and Belén, Colombia, as well as San Antonio.

The three photos of Duque that were shared show his different looks. In two of the photos, he has a light beard and mustache, while another photo shows a clean-shaven Duque wearing a cap. The pictures were shared by the bureau for easier identification amid the search for the fugitive.

What are the allegations against Victor Julian Duque The FBI has alleged that Duque worked as a courier and collected cash in the US. He allegedly deposited hundreds of thousands of dollars into accounts that were tied to fake businesses while acting on behalf of criminal organization, Clan de Golfo.

As per the FBI, since 2021, the organization Duque worked for has ‘allegedly laundered more than $54 million from fictitious businesses operating in the United States to businesses in Colombia.’ He is accused of depositing $459,953 between September 26, 2022 and March 24, 2023.

He was charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering and a federal arrest warrant was issued for him on October 22, 2025 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida in Miami.

A total of nine people have been indicted in connection with the investigation, as per officials. Of the eight individuals, six have been convicted, the FBI said. Duque remains the only fugitive in the case.

The FBI has urged those with information about Duque’s whereabouts to contact their local FBI office, the nearest U.S. Embassy or Consulate, or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.