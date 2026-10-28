Victor Julian Duque: FBI puts Colombian on most-wanted list for alleged drug-money laundering
The FBI has sought help finding Victor Julian Duque after putting him on a most-wanted list for alleged drug-money laundering.
The FBI has sought help finding Victor Julian Duque, a man linked to the San Antonio area in Texas. He is on the most-wanted list for allegedly laundering bulk amounts of drug money.
The FBI is offering $10,000 for information leading to Duque's arrest.
“The #FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the location and apprehension of Victor Julian Duque, #wanted for allegedly laundering narcotics proceeds of bulk cash in the United States,” the message shared on the bureau's social media handles read.
Also Read | FBI Explores Espionage Case Against Saudi OpenAI Suspect
Here's all you need to know about Victor Julian Duque and what the FBI has said about him.
What to know about Victor Julian Duque
Victor Julian Duque is 41 years old and is 5 feet, 9 inches tall. He might also go by Victor Julian Duque Tobon. He is believed to be in in Colombia and has ties to Pereira, Bogotá, and Belén, Colombia, as well as San Antonio.
The three photos of Duque that were shared show his different looks. In two of the photos, he has a light beard and mustache, while another photo shows a clean-shaven Duque wearing a cap. The pictures were shared by the bureau for easier identification amid the search for the fugitive.
What are the allegations against Victor Julian Duque
The FBI has alleged that Duque worked as a courier and collected cash in the US. He allegedly deposited hundreds of thousands of dollars into accounts that were tied to fake businesses while acting on behalf of criminal organization, Clan de Golfo.
As per the FBI, since 2021, the organization Duque worked for has ‘allegedly laundered more than $54 million from fictitious businesses operating in the United States to businesses in Colombia.’ He is accused of depositing $459,953 between September 26, 2022 and March 24, 2023.
He was charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering and a federal arrest warrant was issued for him on October 22, 2025 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida in Miami.
A total of nine people have been indicted in connection with the investigation, as per officials. Of the eight individuals, six have been convicted, the FBI said. Duque remains the only fugitive in the case.
The FBI has urged those with information about Duque’s whereabouts to contact their local FBI office, the nearest U.S. Embassy or Consulate, or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More