Viral video debunked: Alleged Diddy ‘Epstein Client List’ circulating online is not what you think it is

It's time for myth-busting as TikTok's latest affinity with exposing Diddy via pushing old videos insinuating his ever-present ‘big bad’ disposition has led to the emergence of another old clip. Diddy and a child announce his star-studded 53rd birthday bash invite list in a resurfaced video. This clip was reportedly shot in the backyard of his Los Angeles estate, where he hosted his party in 2022.

The latest video doing rounds on the internet, which has especially gone viral on TikTok, shows Diddy sitting in front of a human-form statue with a young child in his lap. He's heard calling out a long list of names, which netizens are referring to as a kind of “Epstein Client List,” suggesting all these people are somehow linked to his alleged sexual misconducts.

Several updates of the video have been posted by numerous TikTok users. Some have captioned it as “P Diddy snitching” on everyone who supposedly turned their backs on him as soon as Lil Rod's lawsuit drowning him under heavy allegations came to light. Although this is definitely a list, it's not 'THE LIST' many are claiming it to be. So, what is it?

Viral TikTok: Diddy's list exposed

The supposed ‘list’ announcement is not a 2024 video. Although it has popped up online after Diddy met with hefty accusations alleging his involvement in sexual assault and sex trafficking, this video is actually an old one.

All the names Diddy and the kid present in the video are chanting represent his collective celebrity invite list for his 53rd birthday bash in 2022.

Although a copious amount of evidence spotlighting Puff Daddy's unsettling treatment of Justin Bieber has emerged online, sparking grooming and rape allegations, this video is concerned with a different scene.

However, with all the A-list public figures' names that have been tied to Diddy's so far, even another outlook riles up a concerning vision. Despite the video being an old feature, media reports from 2022 paint a different picture of his star-studded bash.

Media outlets noted that Diddy beefed up his security at his Los Angeles mansion in 2022 for his birthday. In March 2024, his properties - that Homeland Security raided - included his Miami and Los Angeles homes.

Back in 2022, for his 53rd birthday party, Diddy brought in metal detectors to screen his guests, per TMZ, and the nearby street was also shut down, with only approved guests getting to access it via a shuttle bus.

Although this ramping up of security followed a separate former firearm scare, his entire birthday bash was practically caught on camera. Diddy, too, at the time, posted tons of videos and photos featuring a gathering of bazillion celebrities at his estate.

At present, reports have barely corroborate a handful of hard facts to determine if the very specific allegations about the invitees being drugged and blackmailed, with sex trafficking supposedly having taken place at the LA venue, are true or not. While this may just have been a lavish birthday soiree, we all heard LeBron James admit, “Ain't no party like a Diddy party”, in another recently resurfaced Instagram live video.

Diddy has previously claimed his innocence in these matters, but a 2004 Rolling Stone Usher interview had the Yeah singer pointing out how Diddy opened his eyes to a "totally different set of sh*t – sex, specifically." Even though he took a rather laidback stance when addressing the context in a following 2016 interview, he still maintained, “There were very curious things taking place, and I didn’t necessarily understand it.”

Usher went to live with Diddy at his Scarsdale home in New York for a year during his teens, following up on the order of LA Reid, with whom he signed a record deal towards the beginning of his career.

Diddy's party guest list

The lengthy address in the video, which was shot in the backyard of Diddy's LA mansion - per pictures from Daily Mail - dropped the following names:

Drake

Oprah

Jennifer Lopez

A Rod

Will Smith

Alicia Keys

Justin Bieber

Kevin Hart

Mark Wahlberg

Snoop

DJ Khaled

Swizz Beats

Kelly Rowland

Chris Brown

Maluma

Issa Rae

Ciara

Janelle Monet

Lizzo

Meg Thee Stallion

J Balvin

Naomi Campbell

Jessica Alba

Peter Wilson

Gabriel Union

Usher

Demi Lovato

Tracee Ellis Ross

Swae Lee

Julianne Hough

Diplo

Lil Uzi Vert

D-Nice

Burna Boy

Nichole Scherzinger

Parris Goebel

Cara Delevingne

Winnie Harlow

French Montana

and many more

Jay-Z, Machine Gun Kelly, Teyana Taylor and Travis Scott were also pictured at the hip-hop mogul's birthday, per Daily Mail's snaps.