Volaris plane set on fire in Guadalajara amid violence? Fact checking viral image

Violent clashes erupted across parts of Mexico after a top cartel leader was killed during a raid carried out by federal authorities in the western state of Jalisco on Sunday. An image of a burning plane went viral online, with claims that an aircraft had been set on fire in Guadalajara. (X)

Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) known as "El Mencho," was killed in a federal operation targeting the group, the Mexican government said in a statement.

Following the raid, suspected criminal groups burned cars and trucks to block highways in several areas of Jalisco. Clashes between armed groups and security forces were also reported.

US Embassy in Mexico issues alert The US Embassy in Mexico urged American citizens in multiple states, including Jalisco, Tamaulipas, Michoacán, Guerrero, and Nuevo León, to shelter in place until further notice.

"Due to ongoing security operations and related road blockages and criminal activity, US citizens in the named locations should shelter in place until further notice," the alert said.

The embassy also informed citizens that domestic and international flights were canceled in Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta. Taxis and ride-share services were suspended in Puerto Vallarta, and some businesses temporarily closed.

Plane set on fire? Photos and videos circulating on social media showed vehicles and buildings on fire in several states.

Amid the unrest, an image of a burning plane went viral online, with claims that an aircraft had been set on fire in Guadalajara. However, the Embassy of Mexico in the United States dismissed the image as fake and AI-generated.

"It Is FALSE that a plane caught fire at Guadalajara Airport," the embassy said on X. "The image circulating on social media showing a plane allegedly belonging to Volaris on fire in Guadalajara, Jalisco, is false and was generated using Artificial Intelligence."

“Guadalajara Airport reported on February 22, 2026, that 'no incidents have been recorded within the facilities,' and there is no record of any Volaris aircraft catching fire.”