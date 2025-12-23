Popular YouTuber Adam the Woo, or Adam Williams, has died at the age of 51. A spokeswoman for Osceola County Sheriff's Office told TMZ that deputies were first dispatched to Adam's home outside Orlando, Florida, around 12:24 pm on Monday for a welfare check. The home was secured, and deputies were not able to make contact with the adult male who lived there. Was Adam the Woo married? YouTuber's relationship and family details as he dies at 51(Adam The Woo/Facebook)

Deputies returned to the address later in the afternoon after receiving a call for an unattended death. A concerned friend climbed up a ladder and looked through a third story window, and found Adam lying on a bed, not moving.

Read More | Anna Grace Phelan dies: Cancer-ridden US TikToker, 19, tried to raise funds before death; GoFundMe fell short

Deputies, along with Fire Rescue, entered the building and found Adam dead inside the home. The medical examiner will now conduct an autopsy to determine his cause of death.

What to know about Adam the Woo’s family

There is no information online to suggest that Adam was married. His close friend and fellow YouTuber Justin Scarred identified Adam’s parents as Jim and June, and his sister as Faith. Jim, who lives locally and appeared in some of his videos, has been notified about his death, TMZ reported.

In a Facebook post, Scarred urged Adam’s fans to keep his family in their prayers. “The world has lost a giant, and I have lost a friend closer to me than blood,” Scarred wrote. “We lost Adam. I loved this man with my whole heart and I don’t know what to do or what to say. His family are informed and have quietly confirmed online. Please pray for his parents Jim and June and his sister Faith.”

Read More | Who is Mikayla Raines’ husband, Ethan? YouTuber's partner reveals 'she couldn’t bear what she was feeling’ before death

He added, “He had so many wonderful friends and knew that he was loved. I don’t know what to do or to say; this comes at horrible time and is most horrible for his family. Please keep THEM in your thoughts and prayers. Adam and I talked about this day so many times. I wish the world could have known the soft and generous heart behind the screen, the laughter and the tears “backstage.” He was a wonderful person, a true friend to me whenever I needed him, and I genuinely don’t know what to do without him.”

Scarred urged people not to spread rumors, saying he expects that “more will come out from his family at the proper time.”

“Please give his family and friends space and time / I’ll let you all know if there’s anything any of us can do. In the meantime; pray for his family,” Scarred added.