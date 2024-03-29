When 22-year-old college student Riley Strain turned up dead, 14 days after he disappeared, and was found under the Cumberland River bridge in Nashville, Tennessee, while on a thrilling night out with his friends. The situation surrounding his death has brought “many questions”, with the second autopsy hedding a lot of uncertainty on the matter. Riley Strain's mom has recalled the final conversation they had before he went missing in Nashville (Chris Whiteid via AP)

The deceased's family doesn't know how to cope and seeks solace in knowing the reasons behind the incident.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

An initial autopsy conducted by the police yielded no signs of foul play, but it also revealed no evidence that Riley had drowned after leaving Luke’s Bridge Food and Drink around 9:30.OO PM. Nevertheless, the family asked for a second autopsy to be done, which could give them a new perspective to their predicament. The results were chilling: water still flashed in her eyes as there was no water in her lungs. Riley may have already been deceased when he entered/pushed into the river.

ALSO READ| Riley Strain's parents make emotional request to those attending funeral, say he cherished ‘creating lasting memories’

Riley's family friend demands answer

Family friend Chris Dingman demanded that the family deserves more answers. “Usually, water in the lungs indicates that the person was alive when they entered the water,” Dingman told NewsNation.

Today sees all results of toxicology have been past skeptical friends, who speculated that by the time Riley climbed into the river he was already dead.

But the mystery deepens. Riley’s family is demanding answers about the missing items: pants, boots, and wallet/purse. When Riley’s body was discovered under a rock at 7:28 AM, and these belongings were nowhere near.

“Once again, one more question,” Mr. Dingman lamented.

“Unfortunately, the only things found with him, according to the police report, were his watch and shirt. Everything else was missing.”

ALSO READ| Chilling 911 call made by man who found Riley Strain's body in Nashville released: ‘Just found a dead body’

The University of Missouri student had been in Nashville with friends. After being kicked out of a bar for intoxication, he informed his friends that he would meet them back at their hotel. However, when the group returned, Riley was nowhere to be found.