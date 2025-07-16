Was UC Berkeley professor Przemyslaw Jeziorski victim of contract killing? Police investigate as family issues statement

Police in Greece are investigating the murder of University of California Berkeley professor Przemyslaw Jeziorski, who was shot dead on July 4. On the day of the killing, the 43-year-old was visiting Athens to see his children and attend a family custody hearing. The killer remains on the loose. Was UC Berkeley professor Przemyslaw Jeziorski victim of contract killing? (Łukasz Jeziorski/Why Donate)

Jeziorski was an economist and professor of marketing at UC Berkeley’s Haas School of Business. The killer shot the father-of-two several times at close range in a residential suburb of Athens. He died at the scene, police said, according to CNN.

Was the murder a contract killing?

Police spokesperson Konstantina Dimoglidou said that a masked shooter “approached the victim on foot and opened fire from close range” at about 4:15 pm, striking him in the neck and chest. The shooting took place near the home of Jeziorski’s ex-wife in the suburb of Agia Paraskevi just a day after the victim attended a custody court hearing.

A senior police source told CNN that “all scenarios are being examined including close family members.” The police source added that the murder “bore signs of a contract killing,” and hence, links to organized crime are being investigated too.

Przemyslaw Jeziorski’s family speaks out

The victim’s brother, Lukasz Jeziorski, shared a message on the European crowdfunding platform WhyDonate. “My brother, Przemyslaw (Przemek) Jeziorski, was tragically killed in Athens on July 4, 2025. He was the victim of a terrible crime, and the perpetrator is still at large. Our family is heartbroken, and we are doing everything we can to ensure that justice is served,” the message reads.

It adds, “To pursue legal action and support ongoing investigations, I have secured legal representation in Greece and will also need support for future legal processes in Poland and the United States. These efforts come with significant and urgent costs that my mother and I cannot manage on our own. We are asking for your help to raise funds for legal fees, the repatriation of Przemek’s remains to Poland, and related expenses.”

The note described Jeziorski as a “loving father to two young children and a beloved professor at the Haas School of Business at UC Berkeley.” “He was a leading scholar in marketing science, industrial organization and data analytics. He loved teaching and sharing his passion for the intricacies of marketing analytics and marketing science with his students,” it added.