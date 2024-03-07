Watch: A United Airlines engine spits flame seconds after takeoff, forcing emergency landing

On Monday, a Florida-bound United Airlines Boeing aircraft was forced to do an emergency landing in Texas shortly after takeoff when its jet engine erupted in flames. Florida bound United Airlines' passengers witness engine blaze

The mishap was captured on lens, showcasing vivid orange sparks emanating from beneath the aircraft’s left wing, alarmingly close to the passenger windows.

The video, which quickly went viral, shows the flames so intense that they appeared almost white against the dark backdrop of the night sky. Amidst the chaos, a crewmember’s voice could be heard over the intercom, “Hey ladies and gentlemen, we realized something happened outside,” and the footage abruptly ended.

The Fort Myers, Florida-bound United Airlines Flight 1118, which had departed from George H. Bush Intercontinental Houston Airport, was forced to make an immediate return at approximately 7 p.m., mere minutes into its journey. The flight had been airborne for “approximately 15 minutes” of the planned two-hour trip when the engine issue arose, according to passenger Dorian D. Cerda (who shared the spine-chilling video.)

No injuries were reported in the mishap yet.

In a statement to Storyful, United Airlines confirmed that “flight 1118 returned to Houston shortly after takeoff due to an engine issue. The flight landed safely and the passengers deplaned normally.” The airline also ensured that alternative arrangements were made, stating, “we arranged for a new aircraft to take our customers to their destination.”

Travelling on Boeing is really concerning nowadays

The aircraft was a Boeing 737-900, a model sharing similarities with the newer Max fleet. Notably, the Max fleet faced grounding earlier in January when a mid-cabin exit door plug blew out from an Alaska Airlines plane mid-air over Oregon.

United Airlines flight is yet to disclose the exact reason for the engine fire.

The Federal Aviation Administration has taken up the investigation to find out the exact reason leading to the blaze.

This recent United Airlines incident adds to the plethora of ongoing mishaps in US domestic aircrafts, questioning the assurance of passenger security during air travel.