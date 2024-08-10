Watch how a Texas teacher saves a 15-year-old girl from ‘getting raped’

Harris County Sheriff’s Office in Texas found a recording from a Ring doorbell which shows a middle school teacher, David Garza, who intervened to save a 15-year-old girl from an alleged sexual assault. Ring doorbell footage shows teacher intervening in tense scene(KHOU)

Shot five miles outside Houston, the tape shows the tense scene in which naked Garza brandished a gun and scared the intruder away.

On late July 28 Garza noticed a disturbing scene from his apartment window. “I looked out the window, and I saw a man beating up a woman on the ground,” Garza told local station KHOU. “He was trying to take her clothes off.” Garza quickly grabbed his pistol from upstairs and rushed outside.

As Garza approached, he heard the girl scream for help: “The girl screamed, 'I'm 15! Help me!' So, I pointed my gun at [the suspect]”.

“He took his hands off right away. He went chasing after her, I went chasing after him and she got away”, allowing the girl to escape to a friend's apartment.

“I was scared, too, I'm not going to lie,” the teacher shared.

“But she needed help more than I was afraid, so I had to do it.” But he felt he “just did the right thing” in this instance.

Suspect still at large after attempted assault on teen girl

The Harris County Sheriff's Office reported that the suspect had been on the same bus as the 15-year-old girl and had followed her to her apartment complex before attempting the assault. The girl was able to escape unharmed.

The suspect managed to flee, and authorities are still searching for him. The police have released a surveillance photo of the man, who was last seen wearing a black Reebok hoodie, a black hat, blue jeans, and white sneakers, and are urging the public to assist in locating him.

Neighbours who witnessed the event described it as a frightening experience. One woman, who observed the incident from her window, expressed, “At first, I was scared. I thought she was going to get raped”.

“I think if [Garza] didn't come out, she would have gotten raped.”