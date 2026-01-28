Edit Profile
    Wayne State University shooting: Shelter in place ordered after shot fired at Chatsworth Suites; first details

    A shot was fired at Chatsworth Suites in Wayne State University on January 27, and a shelter-in-place was issued. 

    Published on: Jan 28, 2026 9:14 AM IST
    By Shuvrajit Das Biswas
    A shooting was repor5ed at Wayne State University at 42 W Warren Ave, Detroit, Michigan on January 27. A shot was reportedly fired at Chatsworth Suites, the dormitory, on campus, after which a shelter-in-place was issued and remains in place. The incident occurred around 9:58 pm.

    A shooting was reported at Wayne State University. (Wayne State University)
    There are no updates on injuries yet and law enforcement has not commented on the matter. “During a dispute between people known to one another, a shot was fired tonight at Chatsworth Suites. All parties involved have left the building. Police are actively searching for those involved and working to determine whether anyone was injured. Please shelter in place until further notice,” a statement from WSU read.

    It is not clear yet what led to the dispute. However, several people expressed fears when they heard the news of the shooting.

    Reactions to Wayne State University shooting

    One person commented on Facebook “Sounds like both people involved left… but waiting to hear anything more is driving me crazy my daughter is down there waiting to come home.”

    The statement from the university does indicate that people involved in the dispute had left.

    Also Read | Trump slammed for 'can't have guns' remark in Alex Pretti case; 'NRA come get your puppet'

    Another person added, “Stay safe and alert,” while a third chipped in, saying “Hope the students are safe!”.

    Wayne State University has strict rules about guns on campus. “Any use or display of weapons — including non-lethal, toy, or replica items — is strictly prohibited on university property and within residential communities. All incidents involving weapons will be immediately reported to the Wayne State University Police Department (WSUPD) for investigation,” the university rules state.

    It adds, “Students who brandish or use any type of weapon will face immediate administrative consequences, up to and including removal from University Housing. This behavior endangers the safety and well-being of both the residential and campus communities. The Office of Housing and Residential Life staff will not determine weapon types; instead, all reports of weapons will be referred directly to WSUPD for appropriate action.”

    Shuvrajit Das Biswas
      Shuvrajit Das Biswas

      Shuvrajit has covered entertainment, US, and India news in his time as a digital journalist, working on trending and long-form immersive content.

