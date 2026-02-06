Westwood car crash update: What happened at 99 Ranch Market today? Scary videos emerge

Three people were killed, and seven others were left in critical condition on Thursday after a car rammed into a Westwood grocery store,99 Ranch Market, just a few blocks from UCLA, officials confirmed. Videos from the scene showed chaos as first responders worked to rescue the victims. A car rammed into the 99 Ranch Market in Los Angeles (X)

What happened at 99 Ranch Market? The crash occurred around 12:10 PM local time at the 99 Ranch Market on Westwood Boulevard near Rochester Avenue. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, an elderly woman was behind the wheel when the vehicle struck pedestrians outside the store before continuing forward and smashing into the building.

LAFD spokesperson Lyndsey Lantz said two of the victims who died were standing outside the market when they were hit. When firefighters arrived, they found several people pinned beneath the vehicle and had to carry out multiple rescues to free them.

Early information from the fire department suggested that numerous people were struck during the sequence of events, some before the vehicle made impact with the storefront. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.