Westwood car crash update: What happened at 99 Ranch Market today? Scary videos emerge
Three people were killed, and seven others were left in critical condition on Thursday after a car rammed into a Westwood grocery store,99 Ranch Market, just a few blocks from UCLA, officials confirmed. Videos from the scene showed chaos as first responders worked to rescue the victims.
What happened at 99 Ranch Market?
The crash occurred around 12:10 PM local time at the 99 Ranch Market on Westwood Boulevard near Rochester Avenue. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, an elderly woman was behind the wheel when the vehicle struck pedestrians outside the store before continuing forward and smashing into the building.
LAFD spokesperson Lyndsey Lantz said two of the victims who died were standing outside the market when they were hit. When firefighters arrived, they found several people pinned beneath the vehicle and had to carry out multiple rescues to free them.
Early information from the fire department suggested that numerous people were struck during the sequence of events, some before the vehicle made impact with the storefront. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Videos emerge
The Los Angeles Fire Department issued an update. “Vehicle into grocery store. Seven patients at scene in at least serious condition, others possibly struck prior to structure collision at this address. Additional resources attached for patient care and transport,” the statement read.
Where is 99 Ranch Market?
99 Ranch Market in Los Angeles is located at 1360 Westwood Boulevard in the Westwood neighborhood of Los Angeles, California (ZIP code 90024). The supermarket sits just blocks from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), near the intersection of Westwood Boulevard and Rochester Avenue.
This is the Westside location of the popular Asian grocery chain, offering a wide selection of produce, imported foods, and specialty items
