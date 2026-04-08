What did Meryl Streep say about Melania Trump? Actor recalls controversial jacket moment

Oscar-winning actor Meryl Streep has revisited a debated moment involving US First Lady Melania Trump in a recent Vogue interview. Streep said that fashion is not just about personal style but is also shaped by “larger historical and political sweeps of expectation." (Meryl Streep/ Instagram, AFP)

Streep appeared on the cover of Vogue alongside the magazine’s global editorial director Anna Wintour, with the conversation led by filmmaker Greta Gerwig. During the discussion, the trio explored how women in public life use clothing to project authority and identity.

Wintour talked about figures she admires for their style, including former First Lady Michelle Obama, while also mentioning New York City First Lady Rama Duwaji.

When it came to Melania Trump, Wintour remarked that she “always looks like herself when she dresses.”

Streep’s pointed reference Streep, however, offered a more critical reflection, pointing to a specific moment from 2018. “I have so many thoughts about this,” she said. “I think the most powerful message that our current first lady sent was in the coat that said ‘I Really Don’t Care, Do U?’ when she was going to see migrant children who were incarcerated.”

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She added that fashion is not just about personal style but is also shaped by “larger historical and political sweeps of expectation."

The jacket that sparked backlash The actor’s comments refer to an incident during Melania Trump’s visit to a migrant children’s shelter in Texas, where she wore a jacket decorated with the phrase “I really don’t care, do u?”

The outfit drew criticism at the time due to the nature of the visit.

Melania later clarified that the message on the jacket was aimed at “the people and for the left-wing media who are criticizing me,” rather than the children she was visiting.

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Longstanding Vogue debate The debate also ties into past criticism from Melania Trump regarding her absence from Vogue covers during her time in the White House.

In a 2022 interview, she described the magazine as “biased” and said she had “much more important things to do” than appear on its cover.

Wintour had previously addressed such concerns in a 2019 interview, stating that publications must “take a stand” and reflect their values. She defended featuring figures like Michelle Obama and former Vice President Kamala Harris, calling them globally inspiring.