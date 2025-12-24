What does ‘nubile girls’ mean? Takeaways from Epstein's ‘fake’ letter to Larry Nassar

A letter, allegedly written by Jeffrey Epstein to convicted sex offender Larry Nassar, was released by the Department of Justice on Tuesday. The letter had a reference to President Donald Trump, with Epstein telling Nassar that Trump "shares our love of young, nubile girls". A card that makes a crude reference to U.S. President Donald Trump, purportedly written by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein to Larry Nassar.(via REUTERS)

Uploaded on the website of the Department of Justice, the letter remains unverified as many key elements remain missing. Reuters reports that the envelope was postmarked in Virginia three days after Epstein’s death, not New York, and listed an incorrect jail address without his required inmate number. FBI has confirmed the letter is fake.

However, the letter made headlines for Epstein allegedly telling Nassar that Trump “our president” shares "our love for young, nubile girls." "Our president also shares our love of young, nubile girls," Epstein purportedly writes in the letter.

"When a young beauty walked by he loved to ‘grab snatch,’ whereas we ended up snatching grub in the mess halls of the system,” he allegedly wrote. It has sparked a lot of interest in what "nubile girls" mean. Let's discuss.

What Does 'Nubile Girls' Mean?

Nubile means sexually mature and of marriageable age, traditionally used for young women. It comes from Latin nūbilis (“marriageable”), from nūbere meaning “to marry” or “to veil,” referring to a bride’s veil.

The postcard on which the letter is written is postmarked August 13, 2019. Notably, the date is three days after Epstein died in prison, which has raised questions about the letter's authenticity. Per reports, the letter was returned to the sender and did not reach Nassar.

The Full Text Of The Letter

Here's what Epstein allegedly wrote:

“Dear L.N.,” it is addressed, supposedly to Larry Nassar, “As you know by now, I have taken the ‘short route’ home. Good luck! We shared one thing … our love and caring for young ladies and the hope they’d reach their full potential. Our President also shares our love of young, nubile girls.” It is signed as: "Life is unfair. Yours, J. Epstein."