What Donald Trump said about his call with Putin tomorrow: ‘If we can bring war to end…’

US President Donald Trump, who is set to speak with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Tuesday (March 18), said both leaders may make some announcement regarding the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war tomorrow. The conversation between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin would play a pivotal role in the ongoing efforts to end the war in Ukraine.(AFP)

“We will see if we have something to announce maybe by Tuesday. I will be speaking to President Putin on Tuesday,” AP quoted Trump as saying.

"A lot of work's been done over the weekend. We want to see if we can bring that war to an end," he added.

The conversation between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin would play a pivotal role in the ongoing efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

Also Read | Tulsi Gabbard says Donald Trump committed to defeating Islamist terrorism threat: 'PM Modi also takes it seriously'

The US President disclosed the upcoming conversation to reporters while flying from Florida to Washington on Air Force One on Sunday evening.

The Kremlin on Monday confirmed Putin's participation in the call but refused to give details, saying that “we never get ahead of events” and “the contents of conversations between two presidents are not subject to any prior discussion.”

What did Trump say about his call with Putin?

As far as the conversation is concerned, the US President said land and power plants are part of the conversation around bringing the war to a close.

“We will be talking about land. We will be talking about power plants,” he said, a process he described as "dividing up certain assets.”

Also Read | Donald Trump adamant on April 2 reciprocal tariff plan, vows ‘liberating day for US’

Trump’s remarks also hinted at the sensitive nature of the discussions.

The Trump-Putin call comes as the war in Ukraine enters its third year, with Russia still controlling significant portions of Ukrainian territory.

The US is pressing for Russia to agree to a 30-day ceasefire that Ukraine has said it’s ready to accept. While he’s said Russia is willing to consider a truce in principle, Putin has insisted on a number of conditions before he’ll commit to any halt to the invasion he started three years ago.

Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff recently visited Moscow last week to advance negotiations.

Also Read | Donald Trump sparks concerns after tripping on the stairs of his Marine One chopper: ‘He is unfit for office’

Russia illegally annexed four Ukrainian regions after launching its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 — the Donetsk and Luhansk regions in the east and the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions in the southeast of the country — but doesn't fully control any of the four.

Trump criticised Zelensky, their White House showdown

Just weeks ago, Trump criticised Volodymyr Zelensky during his visit to the White House and both engaged in a heated argument in the Oval Office during the latter's visit to the United States.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has stressed the need for security guarantees strong enough to deter Russia from renewing hostilities in the future.