What foods have Red Dye No. 3? FDA bans artificial colouring over cancer risk

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has finally banned the controversial artificial food colouring Red Dye No. 3. In a statement released Wednesday, the agency said that it “cannot authorise” the use of the synthetic dye for human consumption, citing potential risk of cancer. The move puts an end to the long-standing debate over the use of erythrosine, a synthetic dye made from petroleum, in popular food and drinks. FDA has banned Red Dye No. 3 for potential risk of cancer, here's what foods contain it(Representational Image)

FDA bans Red Dye No. 3 due to potential cancer risk, here's what to know

“The FDA cannot authorize a food additive or color additive if it has been found to cause cancer in human or animals,” Jim Jones, the FDA's deputy director for human foods, said in a statement. “Evidence shows cancer in laboratory male rats exposed to high levels of FD&C Red No. 3,” Jones added per NBC News.

The ban comes in the wake of a petition to revoke the authorisation of the use of Red Dye No. 3 in food and drinks filed by the Center for Science in the Public Interest (CSPI) in 2022. Dr. Peter Lurie, president of the food safety advocacy group, lauded the FDA for banning the cancer-causing artificial colouring.

“At long last, the FDA is ending the regulatory paradox of Red 3 being illegal for use in lipstick, but perfectly legal to feed to children in the form of candy,” Lurie said per the outlet. “It removes an unnecessary hazard from the American food supply, and we welcome that action, even though it should have occurred more than three decades ago.”

Manufacturers using the banned synthetic dye, which produces a bright cherry red colour, in food and ingested drugs have until January 15, 2027, and January 18, 2028, respectively, to reformulate their products, the FDA said. Additionally, foods imported to the United States must also comply with the new requirements.

What foods have Red Dye No. 3?

“A search of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Branded Foods Database at FoodData Central identified 9,201 US food products that contain Red 3 — including hundreds of products made by the country’s biggest food companies,” according to the CSPI. Some of the popular food items and drinks that contain the cancer-causing artificial colouring include:

Marshmallows and candies like Brach's Candy Corn and Pez Candy Assorted Fruit Fruit drinks, coloured beverages, sodas, or cocktails, one example of which is Yoo-hoo Strawberry Drink Cakes and cupcakes, for instance - Entenmann's Little Bites Party Cake Mini Muffins Certain protein shakes Select energy drinks Some puddings Certain bacon bits and sausages

Additionally, some drugs that may contain Red Dye No. 3, according to Drugs.com are: