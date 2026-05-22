What happened to Danny Go! star Daniel Coleman's son Isaac? All about Fanconi anemia

'Danny Go!' star Daniel Coleman’s son Isaac has died at the age of 14 after a battle with mouth cancer. Isaac had also been diagnosed with Fanconi anemia, a rare genetic disorder that affects bone marrow function and increases the risk of cancer and other serious complications. 'Danny Go!' star Daniel Coleman's son Isaac has died at the age of 14. (Instagram/ Daniel Coleman) Coleman announced the news of his eldest child’s passing in an emotional statement shared on Instagram on Friday. “Oh my sweet boy,” he began. “There’s so much I want to say, but I don’t know how yet. I already miss you so much, and the pain in my heart is far more than I can process. But looking through thousands of pictures and videos this past week, I’m also filled with tremendous pride.” He added, “Your 14 years were full of so many challenges, but you met them all with such grit … and you somehow kept your trademark joy in spite of it all. You truly had a spark like no other, Isaac!" “Remembering how loved you were and how full of life your time here was gives me great comfort,” he concluded. “Being your dad was the honor of a lifetime. I’m so proud of you and I love you forever. Rest peacefully, son.”

When was Isaac diagnosed with mouth cancer? In December 2025, Coleman revealed that Isaac had been diagnosed with stage 3 mouth cancer. He also shared that his son was born with Fanconi anemia, a condition that made cancer development more likely. “Okay, now the bad news…we found out last week that Isaac has cancer in his mouth. TBH, we always knew this day was coming, as it’s a near certainty w/ Fanconi anemia. But it’s definitely hitting a little earlier than we hoped and is still just such a shocking thing to hear about your child, even if you’ve braced for it for years. Been getting lots of scans and we’re not sure yet how much it’s spread. But for now, the plan is to try and remove the cancer surgically asap. We’ve done chemo before with Isaac’s bone marrow transplant, but it’s a much less ideal path due to his genetic disorder and the damage radiation does to the rest of his body. So our hope is that we’re early enough to cut it all out,” he wrote in an Instagram post at the time. "The location of the cancer will require some pretty extensive surgery and potential bone work, so we’re not sure yet what recovery will look like. But we’re anxious to get it done fast, so surgery will likely be in the next couple of weeks. During the scans this week, we also discovered some brain spots forming that indicate potential degenerative nerve issues. It coincides with some mobility issues we’ve been noticing lately, so that’s another can of worms that could have a pretty big impact on him soon. But for now, we’re taking it a step at a time and addressing the cancer aggressively."