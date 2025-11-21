What happened to Liver King? Truth behind ‘death’ rumors

A viral claim is circulating online that Brian Johnson, aka the Liver King, is dead. To be sure, these claims come from unverified profiles and have been amplified on social media platforms. Before Brian Johnson made his name as the Liver King, he studied biochemistry and worked in the supplement and pharmaceutical industries.(Facebook/Liver King)

A Facebook page, going by The US Observer, stated “SAD NEWS: Liver King – the self-proclaimed “Primal King” – has tragically passed after collapsing from an aggressive infection traced back to raw liver consumption. His final 4-word message now raises more questions than answers.” They also shared a black and white photo below.

However, this claim appears to be false. In the quote mentioned below the photo, it speaks of one Xiao Zhan. He is a Chinese actor, known for works like The Untamed. Many also pointed out in the comments that the claim about the Liver King was false.

“Is he aware of this? I’m sure he’d like to know he’s dead,” one person wrote. Another added, “That’s a screwed up post. Regardless of what he does or doesn’t do. Why say someone is dead.”

There have been no statements from the Liver King or any official media reports on his demise. By all accounts, he's alive and well at the time of writing. Notably, this is not the first time the Liver King has been subject to a death hoax. In September this year, another Facebook page going by Liverpool Love Forver shared the same news of his demise, with the exact same wording as the US Observer post. “SAD NEWS: Liver King – the self-proclaimed “Primal King” – has tragically passed after collapsing from an aggressive infection traced back to raw liver consumption. His final 4-word message now raises more questions than answers,” the page wrote.

Who is Liver King?

Brian Johnson or Liver King formed an international reputation by adopting a persona based on a “ancestral lifestyle.” His brand was built around nine lifestyle tenets. Known as “Ancestral Tenets,” these highlighted practices including sleeping outside, eating raw animal parts, being exposed to direct sunlight, and engaging in vigorous physical activities. Johnson rose in the fitness community before the subsequent fall when his steroid use became public.

He used his own body as evidence of the efficacy of this lifestyle, portraying himself as a contemporary savage.

Before Johnson made his name as the Liver King, he studied biochemistry and worked in the supplement and pharmaceutical industries. In 2021, Johnson started his social media business and soon amassed millions of fans on platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok.

Though the steroid use scandal hit him hard, he continued to enjoy a rather strong fan following, as per social media accounts.