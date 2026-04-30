What is ‘Operation Child Protector VIII’? All about US sting that led to arrest of ‘for-hire Santa Claus’ & 18 others

As many as 19 people have been arrested during an undercover operation that focused on child predators. The week-long undercover investigation, ‘Operation Child Protector VIII,’ began April 20, and was launched by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and several law enforcement agencies. What is ‘Operation Child Protector VIII’? All about sting that led to arrest of ‘for-hire Santa Claus’ and 18 others (Pexel - representational image)

Detectives worked with investigators from several different sheriff's offices, police departments, and the Florida Department of Financial Services Criminal Investigations Division, according to Fox 13. As many as 19 suspects, including Hicks, were arrested.

What we know about ‘Operation Child Protector VIII’ Sixteen of the suspects communicated with and solicited people they thought were children or guardians of children online. They were charged with traveling to meet a minor for sex.

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As many as three suspects sent nude photos to the undercover detectives, and five suspects were from outside Polk County. Seven suspects are married, and three are military veterans. Three suspects were charged with human trafficking, for offering to pay to have sex with a child, according to Fox 13.

All the suspects are collectively charged with 85 felonies and 8 misdemeanors in total.

One of the suspects was identified as Thomas Allen Hicks, a man who played Santa Claus at Polk County Christmas events. Hicks, 68, responded to an ad on a known prostitution site posted by an undercover detective, according to an arrest affidavit, who offered his fictitious 15-year-old daughter up for commercial sex acts.

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"We arrested Santa Claus," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said. "I want all the children who are watching to know that it is not the real Santa Claus. This is a guy though who is well-known in Polk County and Central Florida and Lakeland as a for-hire Santa Claus."

Hicks was charged with human trafficking, traveling to meet a minor, use of a computer to seduce a child and use of a two-way communication device to commit a felony.