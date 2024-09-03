What Kamala Harris said to rally-goer who yelled Trump ‘is going to jail’. Watch

Kamala Harris made it clear that she is focused on working towards winning the 2024 presidential election during a Labor Day rally in Pittsburgh on Monday. The vice president was interrupted by a member of the audience when she called out her Republican rival, Donald Trump, for “trying to pull us backwards.” Mid-way through her speech, a rally-goer shouted, “He's [Trump] is going to jail.” Despite being seemingly amused by the statement, she told her supporters to “let the courts handle” it. Democratic presidential nominee and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at North Western High School in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., September 2, 2024. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid(REUTERS)

Moment rally-goer interrupts Harris on mention of Trump

During the event, where she was joined by President Joe Biden, Harris criticised the GOP nominee, saying, “As we fight to move forward, Donald Trump is trying to pull us backward. Including back to a time before workers had the freedom to organize.” As the interruption by the rally-goer stirred the audience, Harris said, “Well, the courts will handle that, and we will handle November. How about that?” Her statement drew cheers and applause from the crowd.

“We’ll handle November. Let the courts handle that other thing. But we’re not going back,” she continued while the audience joined in by chanting, “We’re not going back!” Harris went on to say, “It is important to remember what that was and what it is. Remember, as president, Donald Trump blocked overtime benefits for millions of workers.”

“He opposed efforts to raise the minimum wage! As the president said, he appointed union busters to the National Labor Relations Board,” she continued, adding, “And don’t forget, he supported so-called right-to-work laws. And if Donald Trump were to be reelected, he intends to give more tax cuts to billionaires and big corporations.”