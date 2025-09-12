What led to Darin Tansey’s death? Miami realtor dies at 50

Real estate agent Darin Tansey, 50, died on September 9, 2025. His death was first announced on Facebook by Douglas Elliman CEO and owner Michael Liebowitz, according to Primetimer. Darin Tansey was a well-known figure in Miami real estate and worked at Douglas Elliman.(@darintansey/ Instagram)

Tansey was a well-known figure in Miami real estate and worked at Douglas Elliman. He was also a full-time resident at the Ritz-Carlton Residences and had been in the industry for 17 years.

Cause behind death

His cause of death and other details have not been made public, as his family has not shared that information.

According to his website, Tansey sold $300 million worth of property at the Ritz-Carlton Residences Miami Beach alone.

Liebowitz said in his Facebook post that he had known Tansey for 15 years and that he had a "heart of gold" and genuinely cared for people.

"Darin brought something special to Douglas Elliman that can't be replaced. His laughter filled rooms, his authenticity drew people in, and his dedication to both clients and teammates was unmatched. He had this rare ability to brighten any day and make everyone around him feel like they mattered. With a heavy heart, we will all miss you, Darin," Liebowitz wrote.

Darin Tansey's post on day of his death

On the day of his death, Tansey posted about a home on Pine Tree Drive, Miami Beach, on Instagram.

Tributes have filled the comment sections of his Instagram post and Douglas Elliman’s Facebook post.

Fellow real estate agent David Hunt Solomon described Tansey as a "diamond" in the "junk" industry.

"Darin was a true pro. In an industry with a lot of junk, Darin was a diamond. I always respected you and enjoyed working with you. I am so sorry to hear this news. Truly a big loss for Miami real estate. Shocking and heartbreaking news. Darin rest easy my friend. You will be missed by all. You were a real one and it was an honor and pleasure to know you," Solomon stated.