What's happening at Paschal High School? Heavy police presence reported at Fort Worth's Forest Park Blvd; details here

An incident at RL Paschal High School in Fort Worth, Texas, on Thursday reportedly triggered massive police presence. Several people took to social media to express concern as information about what was happening remained scant. Heavy police presence was reported around RL Paschal High School.(Facebook/R.L. Paschal High School)

Many on social media said that the school building at 3001 Forest Park Blvd, Fort Worth, was surrounded by police. There were also claims of a bomb threat.

Fort Worth Police Department said “We have officers on scene, gathering details, nothing has been confirmed at this point, however, we are taking all precautions,” in a mailed statement to HT.com.

What happened at Paschal High School?

Several people expressed concern over the reported ongoing incident at Paschal High School. “What's happening at Paschal High School! The building is surrounded, police helicopter overhead. They won't let the kids out,” a person wrote on Facebook. “Freaking out a bit!,” they added.

Several people claimed that there was a bomb threat at the school which had prompted the response. One person also shared a purported message from the principal.

The letter read: “Dear Paschal HS families, Law enforcement is investigating a possible bomb threat affecting our campus. At the direction of the Fort Worth ISD Police Department, Paschal High School is in SECURE status. All students and staff are safe inside the building. During a SECURE, exterior doors are locked and no one enters or exits. Dismissal is on hold until police give clearance. If you are already near campus, please stay in your vehicle, follow officer directions, and do not approach the building. Streets around the school are temporarily closed to support the investigation.”

The alleged message continued, “We will send our next update as soon as we have updated information to share. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding as we work together to keep our students and staff safe.”

The message shared on Facebook allegedly came from Rodney White, the school principal. On X too, people asked “what's happening over at Paschal High School? Multiple police vehicles arriving and now a helicopter.”

Videos shows massive police presence

An alleged video from outside the school appeared to show a line of police cars.

“Allegedly a b*mb threat at Paschal High school, students still remain inside,” the person wrote.

Another person shared a video where police cars could be seen drawing up.

“R L Paschal High School is under a bomb threat as of 430 PM. Please alert any family or friends associated with the school,” they added.

HT.com could not verify the claims of a bomb threat at the school.