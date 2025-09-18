Where is Ganna Kovrizhynkh? Florida woman, 38, mysteriously disappears during cross-country trip; SUV and camper located

A Florida woman mysteriously went missing during a cross-country trip, and officials searching for her found her SUV and camper abandoned on a California street, New York Post reported. 38-year-old Ganna Kovrizhynkh was last heard from on July 5 as she drove through San Diego County. A week later, her Jeep Grand Cherokee and camper were found abandoned in Potrero, according to NAMUS, a national database for missing persons. Where is Ganna Kovrizhynkh? Florida woman vanishes during cross-country trip(sdsheriff)

What we know so far

Kovrizhynkh was reported missing on July 12 by a friend, the San Diego County Sheriff's Office said, according to NBC San Diego.

According to a missing person alert, Kovrizhynkh’s mom was sent “a photograph of a letter along with GPS coordinates” that “essentially provided instruction to give her personal assets to her mother.” “We aren’t sure what her destination was,” San Diego Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Jacob Klepach told NBC San Diego. “We believe she was just kind of touring the country and she left her vehicle in Potrero and never came back to her vehicle.”

Police said one of the theories is that Kovrizhynkh may have crossed the border into Mexico into the Tecate region of Mexico. “We don’t really have any belief one way or another at this point if there is foul play involved or if she just strictly voluntarily left,” Klepach said.

The sheriff’s department noted that Kovrizhynkh may be wearing a wig and using the alias “Angel Volnaya.” She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs about 100 pounds, and has blonde hair, blue eyes and several tattoos on her arm.

Kovrizhynkh’s last known address was in Hallandale Beach, Florida. There, her friends claimed they have not spoken to her in months.

Authorities have urged anyone with information about Kovrizhynkh’s whereabouts to call the sheriff's office at 858-868-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.