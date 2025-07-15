Where is it flooding in New Jersey? List of cities and counties impacted by flash flood warning

Severe thunderstorms dumped 2–5 inches of rain across New Jersey on Monday, prompting Flash Flood Warnings and a state of emergency declared by Governor Phil Murphy. The National Weather Service (NWS) Mount Holly issued warnings for multiple counties, with videos showing flooding on streets and cars floating. A state of emergency was issued in New Jersey after severe flash floods hit on Monday(Unsplash)

Cities and Counties Impacted

Cumberland County: A Flash Flood Warning remained in effect until 2:30 AM EDT, Tuesday, for southeastern Cumberland, including Millville, Laurel Lake, Port Norris, Bivalve, Mauricetown, Leesburg, Bricksboro, Dividing Creek, Port Elizabeth, Fortesque, and Newport.

Doppler radar and gauges reported 2–5 inches of rain, with an additional 0.5–1 inch possible at a rate of 1–2 inches per hour, causing flooding of creeks, highways, and urban areas, as per the NWS press release.

Morris County: A Flood Warning was active until 3:30 AM EDT for Morristown, East Hanover, Lincoln Park, Kinnelon, Boonton, Butler, Mountain Lakes, Riverdale, Parsippany, Pequannock Township, and Hanover Township.

Between 2–4 inches of rain fell, with slow-moving thunderstorms flooding rivers, streams, and low-water crossings, NWS stated.

Other Counties: Earlier warnings covered Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Passaic, and Union counties until 8:15 PM EDT, impacting Newark, Elizabeth, and Plainfield. Hunterdon, Somerset, and Middlesex counties faced warnings until 10:30 PM EDT, including Somerville and Franklin Park.

In Cumberland, Union Road in Vineland saw submerged vehicles, while Morris reported impassable low-water crossings. NJ Turnpike closures near Exit 12 (Linden) and Exit 13A (Newark) disrupted travel. NJ Transit suspended the Raritan Valley Line.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency due to flash flooding and heavy rainfall, advising people to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel. A video posted to social media by CBS showed flood waters bring a major roadway in Scotch Plains, New Jersey, to a standstill, stranding buses.

(With inputs from AP)