White House Rose Garden finally gets iconic makeover with $1.9mn stone patio; Here's how it looks now

Donald Trump has been busy putting his stamp on the place since returning to the White House in January. One of the biggest changes so far has been the Rose Garden. NPR reports that what had been one of the most iconic lawns in Washington is now a stone patio, and the look is straight out of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach. Under Donald Trump’s return, the White House's lawn is gone altogether - though the flowers remain. The renovation of the space has come at a cost of $1.9 million.(REUTERS)

According to the outlet, the US President said the decision was not about style alone. He had argued earlier that the grass had become a problem for guests in heels.

Speaking to The Spectator earlier this year, Trump said: “The grass was wet. Their heels are going through the grass, like, four inches deep.”

History of the White House Rose Garden

The Rose Garden has always been a showpiece, but it has not always looked the same, as per the NPR. President John F. Kennedy and First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy worked with designer Rachel Lambert “Bunny” Mellon to revamp the original layout in the early 1960s. Their vision transformed it from a basic garden into a formal outdoor room for meetings, ceremonies, and receptions.

Over time, the roses struggled in poor light and drainage. By 2020, only a dozen of the original bushes remained. Melania Trump spearheaded a restoration that year, funded by private donations, to revive the Kennedy-Mellon design. She added 200 roses and formal plantings. At first, critics thought her changes looked too stark, but the flowers matured and the space came back to life, NPR reported.

Rose Garden reimagined under Trump's presidency

The Rose Garden has hosted everything from press conferences to viral moments, like when 11-year-old Frank Giaccio mowed the White House lawn during Trump’s first term. That grassy backdrop is history now.

Trump, who personally drove this makeover, has added his own touches beyond the paving stones. A new speaker system allows him to play DJ from his iPad, just as he does at Mar-a-Lago. Patio tables with yellow-and-white striped umbrellas now dot the area, echoing the Beach Club vibe of his Florida estate, reports NPR. A visual of the space was shared by Margo Martin, the Special Assistant to the President and Communications Advisor, on X (formerly known as Twitter).

White House Historical Association president Stewart McLaurin told NPR that changes like these tend to cause controversy at first but often end up woven into the fabric of the presidency.

