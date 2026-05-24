White House shooting suspect claimed to be ‘real’ Osama bin Laden, threatened Trump online: Report

The gunman who opened fire near the White House on Saturday claimed to be “the real” Osama bin Laden in past social media posts found by authorities, CNN reported. The alleged shooter previously also made threats against US President Donald Trump online, the outlet revealed. US Secret Service officers respond following reports of gunfire near the White House in Washington. (Bloomberg)

The suspect, identified in reports as 21-year-old Nasire Best, was shot dead by US Secret Service agents after he opened fire at a security checkpoint outside the White House while Trump was inside the building. Best had previously come to the attention of law enforcement after several encounters near the White House last year.

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The identity of the shooter has not been confirmed by authorities yet.

Known to Secret Service Court records cited in reports said Best was “known to the Secret Service” for repeatedly walking around the White House complex and asking officers how to gain entry through different access points.

Investigators reviewing his online activity at the time found posts in which he referred to himself as “the real” Osama bin Laden, as per CNN. Authorities also found at least one post that showed a desire to harm Trump.

Laden was the founder and leader of the terror group Al-Qaeda. It was reportedly responsible for several major terrorist attacks, including the September 11, 2001 attacks in the US.