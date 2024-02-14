Who are Anand Henry and Alice Priyanka, Indian couple found dead in California along with their twins?

A family from Kollam, India, was found dead inside their San Mateo, California, home on Monday, February 12. The deceased family members have been identified as Anand Henry, 38, his wife Alice Priyanka, 37, and their four-year-old twins, Noaha and Nathan. The deceased family members have been identified as Anand Henry, 38, his wife Alice Priyanka, 37, and their four-year-old twins, Noaha and Nathan (Posted by Sameer Muneer on TKM College Of Engineering's Facebook page)

Relatives initially said the suspected cause of death was a gas leak from the air conditioning system, according to The New Indian Express. However, theSan Mateo Police Department said that thecause of death is still under investigation. In a Facebook post, they saidNoaha and Nathan were found dead inside a bedroom, and their parents “were located deceased from gunshot wounds inside a bathroom.”

Who are Anand Henry and Alice Priyanka?

Both Henry and Priyanka were alumni of TKM Engineering College. While Henry was a mechanical engineering graduate, Priyanka was a civil engineering graduate, according to The New Indian Express. They were residing in San Mateo County for the past nine years, and worked as software engineers for an IT company.

According to Henry’s LinkedIn profile, he also attendedCarnegie Mellon University andSingapore Management University. His bio says he was the co-founder of Logits, and adds, “Formerly Google, Meta, Salesforce, CMU.” Henry wasthe son of the former principal of Kollam Fathima Mata National College, Henry Gorge.

‘This appears to be an isolated incident'

Police wrote on Facebook, “San Mateo Police officers were dispatched to the 4100 block of Alameda de las Pulgas on the report of a welfare check. After arriving officers were met with no response, they searched the perimeter of the home and did not see any signs of forced entry into the house. Finding an unlocked window, officers entered the home and located four people dead; 1 adult male, 1 adult female, and two children.”

“Based on the information we have at this time, this appears to be an isolated incident with no danger to the public as we are confident the person responsible was located within the home. This investigation continues as detectives work to gather evidence, speak to witnesses and family members, and determine a possible motive,” they added.