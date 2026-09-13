Tuscaloosa shooting reports: 7 injured, 3 seriously hurt in gunfire; what we know so far
According to the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit (VCU), officers responded to a shooting call in the 2600 block of 22nd Street shortly before midnight.
Seven people were injured in a mass shooting in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, late Saturday night, authorities told local media.
According to the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit (VCU), officers responded to a shooting call in the 2600 block of 22nd Street shortly before midnight. Investigators found seven people with gunshot wounds, including three victims who sustained serious injuries.
Authorities have not released the identities or ages of the victims.
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What happened in the Tuscaloosa shooting?
Marty Sellers, co-commander of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, told local media around 12:45 am Sunday that officers were dispatched after receiving reports of gunfire in west Tuscaloosa.
When police arrived at the scene on the 2600 block of 22nd Street, they discovered seven shooting victims. Sellers said three victims suffered serious injuries, while the conditions of the remaining four were not immediately disclosed.
Emergency medical personnel treated the victims before transporting them to area hospitals.
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Social media reports
A user on X wrote, “Ofc there’s been a mass shooting in Tuscaloosa tonight. Walt has let crime run rampant. It’s really past time for that wealthy data center-supporting nimby to gtfo.”
According to Tray Dunn, a local resident of Tuscaloosa, two of the seven people shot are deceased. In a Facebook post, Dunn wrote, “SHOOTING IN SHACKTOWN TUSCALOOSA 7 PLUS SHOT ALLEGEDLY 2 ARE DECEASED THE HELICOPTER JUST TOOK OFF FROM DCH AS WELL.”
However, HT.com cannot independently verify the authenticity of the information provided by Dunn.
Authorities have not published an injured list or released the names of any of the seven victims.
Police also have not announced any arrests or identified possible suspects.
Another user on Facebook, Whitney Neal, shared an emotional post with a Tuscaloosa public group and wrote, “Last night at a community reunion event several people were shot. The conditions of these individuals are not released due to the investigation is still active. To walk into a crowd of individuals and shoot a gun is senseless. I really hope Tuscaloosa police department finds everyone who is responsible and hold them accountable. Prayers to the family and friends affected by this violence.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More