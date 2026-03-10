Who are Gámez-Cuéllar brothers? Mariachi Band members, family arrested by ICE

Two brothers who perform in a mariachi band that visited Congress last year have been arrested by federal agents, along with other family members, in Texas. ICE detains mariachi band brothers and family, leading to political outcry as representatives advocate for their release. (AP)

Lawmakers from both political parties have condemned the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) decision to detain Antonio and Joshua Gámez-Cuéllar over the weekend.

Republican Representative Monica de la Cruz stated on Monday that she was doing “everything in my power” to address the situation. She subsequently shared a photo with Antonio, whom she confirmed had been released.

Democratic Representative Joaquin Castro from Texas mentioned that he met the brothers during their visit to the House of Representatives last year.

“The entire Gámez-Cuéllar family did everything the right way. The applied for and were granted asylum. They attended every court date and immigration check-in,” Castro stated on X. “ICE detained them anyway, sending the two youngest boys and their parents to the Dilley trailer prison. The oldest, 18-year old Antonio, was sent to an adult facility. ICE is ripping apart families.”

Luiz Antonio Martinez, the father, informed The New York Times last week that the family had sought asylum in the US due to cartel violence in Mexico, and that they had attended their scheduled immigration check-ins.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) stated to Newsweek that the family had unlawfully entered the U.S. during the Biden administration in 2023, and that people who have entered illegally should be held in custody while their cases are under review.

Also Read: Who is Ivanna Ortiz? Florida woman identified as Rihanna LA house shooting suspect

Who all were arrested? Antonio, 18, and Joshua, 14, were detained along with their 12-year-old brother and their parents on February 25, as reported by those who initiated a GoFundMe campaign to assist them.

The teenagers were members of the McAllister High School Mariachi Oro band, which had the honor of visiting the White House, performing at Carnegie Hall in New York City, and securing eight state championships. De la Cruz mentioned that she had invited them to the House last year to commend them on their eighth victory.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) informed Newsweek that the family was apprehended on February 25, including parents Emma Guadalupe Cuellar Lopez and Luis Antonio Gamez Martinez, stating that they had opted to bring their adult son and two younger boys into the US unlawfully.

Lawmakers have accused ICE of separating the family, as Antonio was held in a different facility. However, DHS refuted the claim that ICE was deliberately keeping families apart.

Earlier on Monday, the family members detained at the Dilley Detention Center were released, with Castro and other lawmakers present to support them.

Dilley has faced heightened scrutiny in recent weeks, as DHS has expanded its capacity to accommodate more families. Castro has been vocal about concerns regarding the conditions there, but DHS has maintained that the center provides a high standard of care.