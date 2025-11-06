Who is Alexis Black? Trans person confronted by singer Tish Hyman at Gold's Gym

Singer Tish Hyman ranted about 'grown men with big d***s in the women's locker room' at the Gold's Gym in California. One of her confrontations showed a transgender person, who has been identified as Alexis Black, as per TMZ. Notably, Hyman's rant and confrontation got her kicked out of the gym at the Beverly Center location. Alexis Black disputed Tish Hyman's account of events during the TMZ Live interview.(Instagram/highpriestesshealingla)

While the incident transpired when there was a Gold's Gym there, EoS Fitness acquired multiple Gold's Gym locations in Southern California at the end of October, and now runs the one where the altercation occurred.

What did Tish Hyman say?

Hyman, known for songs like Subway Art and Home for Christmas, noted that it wasn't an isolated incident that prompted her to speak out, but rather a series of encounters. On TMZ Live, the 42-year-old singer shared that she'd come across numerous trans people in the women's locker room at the Gold's Gym where she used to go, adding that these encounters left her feeling afraid and uncomfortable.

She noted that the trans people were rude and threatening towards her, reportedly calling her ‘b**ch’ on many occasions. As per Hyman, she got tired of the interactions and the reported lack of protection or response from the gym.

On social media, Hyman wrote: “Today he saw me walk into the women’s room followed me in and called me a bitch. I ran out into the locker room crying and screaming. This is why we can’t be quiet because people need to know what’s happening. Thank you to the men who helped me today.” She shared a video of the altercation.

She added the news of her gym membership being scrapped in a separate post. Hyman wrote, “#goldsgym terminated my membership after the MAN was escorted out by police. Then had me escorted out by officers afterwards. It was EMBARRASSING! I left but not before making sure everyone KNEW that they were allowing MEN in the locker room !!!!!”

Who is Alexis Black?

Alexis Black used to be Grant Freeman, as per Daily Mail. Black is reportedly a somatic healer and fitness coach born in Ohio, who came out as transgender in October 2024.

On Black's Instagram account, it was written that hormone replacement therapy (HRT) was starting in February 2025 and was a turning point. “For me, being trans isn't about becoming — it's about remembering. I didn't just get a new body or a new way of thinking — I got myself back,” Black wrote.

Speaking on TMZ Live, Black disputed Hyman's accounts, saying she didn't expose herself and was in clothes the entire time. “I had a towel around me. The truth in the moment is far from what she's portraying. I feel like this had to happen in order for people to learn — you cannot put a trans man with trans women,” Black added.

During the interview, Black also claimed that this was not the first confrontation with Hyman, saying that the singer created a ‘hostile environment’ for trans patrons. Hyman, meanwhile, had a different version of events. “This person told me HE was a woman and demanded that I leave the women’s locker room,” she wrote on X. Further, Black added, “He said, ‘Straight women like dick, and they’re probably looking at me more than you’.”

“#GoldsGym staff said their hands were tied by law — they couldn’t make him leave,” she concluded.

The altercation has drawn the attention of many online. Boy George had commented “That's a woman?,” but has now deleted it. Former college swimmer Riley Gaines added, “If we saw boldness like this back in 2020, this insanity would've never been allowed to fester like it has."