A Georgia man has been arrested after allegedly ripping down a Trump 2024 banner and opening fire on a North Carolina home. 37-year-old Benjamin Michael Campbell was taken into custody on September 30 in Georgia, and extradited to North Carolina on October 7, according to the Swain County Sheriff’s Office, Fox News reported. Who is Benjamin Campbell? Georgia man arrested after opening fire on MAGA supporter over Trump sign in North Carolina(Swain County Sheriff's Office)

Campbell faces charges of felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury, discharging a firearm within an enclosure to incite fear, and willful and wanton injury to personal property.

Who is Benjamin Michael Campbell?

Campbell, an accountant, was speeding along a highway in Nantahala Gorge, North Carolina, on September 6 when he saw a flag hanging in Mark Thomas’ front yard, Thomas told the New York Post. Campbell ripped the banner and then fired several shots at Thomas from the sunroof of his car. Campbell missed Thomas, 62, by just a few feet.

"He was driving along, saw the sign, slammed on his brakes — you know, had a political trigger moment — and he just had to tear the sign down," Thomas told the Daily Mail.

Police soon responded to the scene. However, by the time they arrived, Campbell had managed to drive off. Investigators later obtained footage of the confrontation.

"I’m a Trump supporter," Thomas said. "I have weapons for my protection and my enjoyment, and I keep them handy. You know, what good are they if you can’t get to them when you need them? So I reached over and grabbed my rifle."

Thomas compared the incident to Charlie Kirk’s murder. The conservative commentator, 31, was allegedly shot dead by Tyler Robinson on September 10 during an appearance at a campus event in Utah. The shooting happened around 12:20 pm local time during a student Q&A at UVU in Orem.

"Charlie Kirk — you know, his incident was absolutely tragic," Thomas said. "No one died here in my yard, but flip the coin, snap your fingers, somebody could have died here. And it’s very similar to the Charlie Kirk incident."

"The same type of people are the ones behind both shootings," he added. "It’s becoming much more common."