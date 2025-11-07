Who is Catalina? Marshawn Kneeland’s girlfriend's 911 call under scrutiny; ‘will end it all’

Amid the tragic death of Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland, attention has turned to his girlfriend, Catalina, who had raised a “welfare concern” call to 911 shortly before the 24-year-old athlete’s death. The call marks her first public contact with authorities in the investigation. Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland (94) passed away at 24.(AP)

Who is Catalina?

Catalina (last name not publicly disclosed) is identified in multiple reports as Marshawn Kneeland's girlfriend. When the Dallas Cowboys announced his death, they extended their thoughts to “his girlfriend Catalina and his family.”

Catalina has appeared at multiple events, game days and celebrations alongside Kneeland, Marca reported. Kneeland, however, never disclosed Catalina's identity publicly; his close companions say that “she became a pillar of support through it all, helping him navigate the emotional highs and lows of professional football.”

Earlier in the night of November 5, police in Plano, Texas, responded to a welfare concern call at Kneeland’s address after Catalina reportedly told dispatchers that Kneeland had expressed intent to “end it all” and was armed.

What have the authorities revealed so far?

The call to law enforcement came around 11:40 p.m., when the Plano Police Department visited Kneeland’s residence following a welfare concern. No one was present at the home when the officers arrived.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) stated that the former Western Michigan standout was later found deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a vehicle pursuit and abandonment of his car near Frisco, Texas.

The football team acknowledged Catalina by name only, and no official biography or public profile for her is currently available through major media outlets.