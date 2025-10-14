Who is Cheryl Gates? North Carolina school therapist accused of poisoning husband after using ChatGPT for research

A North Carolina school therapist has been accused of trying to poison her husband after allegedly using ChatGPT to research toxic drug combinations, according to police. Investigators said Gates used ChatGPT between July 8 and Sept. 29 to look up “lethal” and “incapacitating” drug mixtures that could be injected or consumed, according to New York Post report. Cheryl Harris Gates, 43, was arrested for allegedly drugging her husband's energy drink to cause blackout or incapacitation, according to an arrest warrant.(Mecklenburg County Detention Center)

Who is Cheryl Harris Gates?

Cheryl Harris Gates, 43, was arrested Friday for allegedly lacing her husband’s Celsius energy drink with prescription drugs “with the intention of causing a blackout condition or incapacitation,” an arrest warrant stated.

Authorities said searches, online purchases, and physical evidence connected to the plan were found in her home workspace.

Police recovered syringes, droppers, scales, a capsule-filling kit, medications, and other materials.

Her husband told police he suffered two separate incidents of sudden incapacitation after drinking his beverage on July 12 and Aug. 18. The couple was living apart at the time, court documents said.

Gates, identified as an occupational therapist with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, had her staff webpage taken down after the arrest. The school district did not respond to The Post’s request for comment.

Also read: Celeste Rivas case: Rapper Meek Mill's shocking comment about D4vd amid murder probe sparks backlash

Cheryl Harris Gates charged with attempted first-degree murder

She has been charged with attempted first-degree murder and contaminating food or drink with intent to cause harm.

Gates was also arrested last week on unrelated charges of stalking and property damage after allegedly placing a tracking device on her husband’s car and breaking a window.

She was released after her first arrest but denied bond following the second, WBTV reported.

“She never should have been around kids at all,” parent Laurie Leebrick told WSOC-TV. “They should have done better background checks.”