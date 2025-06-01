Who is Dominik Mysterio wife Marie Juliette? Here's how they met

Dominik Mysterio, the son of WWE legend Rey Mysterio, is quickly becoming a big name in wrestling. But besides his success in the ring, fans are also curious about his personal life. A lot of people have wondered if he's married and who he might be dating. Dominik and Marie first met back in 2011 when they were both just 14 years old. (@wrestlingworldcc/Instagram)

There have been plenty of rumors about Dominik and fellow WWE star Liv Morgan. Things really heated up when Liv kissed him on TV after he didn’t assist Becky Lynch win a match. That moment got fans talking, and many started to believe there might be something going on between them.

Who is Marie Juliette?

But the truth is, Dominik is married. He tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Marie Juliette, on March 6, 2024. They’ve been together for years—he actually went public with their relationship on social media about nine years ago. Their wedding was a big event, with WWE stars like Damian Priest, Austin Theory, Rhea Ripley, and Rey Mysterio all attending.

Dominik and Marie first met back in 2011 when they were both just 14 years old. They were in the same Spanish class and connected right away. After almost 12 years of dating, they got engaged in January 2023. Not much is known about Marie’s job, but some say she might be interested in music. Dominik, now one of the top stars on WWE Raw, often shows love for his wife, who he calls MJ.

Dominik and Liv are just friends

Even with all that, his on-screen storyline with Liv Morgan has kept fans guessing. People sometimes mix up what they see on TV with real life. But what’s shown in WWE is mostly scripted for entertainment. In real life, Dominik and Liv are just friends.

As for Liv Morgan—whose real name is Gionna Daddio—she’s been linked to a few wrestlers in the past, but she likes to keep her private life quiet. Most of her focus stays on her wrestling career, where she continues to grow as a top performer.

So while the rumors about Dominik and Liv might make headlines, the real story is simple: Dominik is happily married, and what fans see on TV doesn’t always reflect what’s happening behind the scenes.