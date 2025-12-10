Who is Frederick Green? Jets CB Kris Boyd shooting suspect arrested; charges explained

A suspect by the name of Frederick Green has been arrested in the shooting of New York Jets cornerback Kris Boyd. The person connected to the shooting was taken in custody in Buffalo, as per authorities. Frederick Green, 20, of The Bronx borough of New York, charged with attempted murder in the shooting of New York Jets' player Kris Boyd, is escorted from the Midtown South Police Precinct, in New York.(AP)

Boyd was critically wounded in the shooting that took place on November 16, near Seventh Avenue and West 38th Street, authorities had said earlier. He was shot in the abdomen, but managed to pull through. A bullet ended up in one of his lungs, as per NBC New York. A few days later, Boyd had posted ‘coming along’ on social media, while he was in the hospital bed.

The 29-year-old also made a surprise visit to the Jets' training facility last week, in Florham Park, in New Jersey.

Who is Frederick Green; what are the charges against him?

Green is a 20-year-old Bronx resident and hails from Mott Haven. He was arrested this Monday, December 8.

He faces charges of attempted murder, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon, as per a statement from the New York Police Department. The US Marshals Service aided the NYPD in apprehending Green, but their report only noted him as ‘person of interest’, not by name. Their statement read, “worked with NYPD detectives to locate and arrest the suspect, who fled the scene following the shooting,” as per reports.

Investigators said that Boyd and Green allegedly got into an argument inside Sei Less, a popular restaurant in Midtown Manhattan. This spilled outside, and snowballed into a large brawl that involved dozens of people. The nature of the argument was not clear either.

Boyd has not played this season at all. This is his first season with the Jets, but he sustained a shoulder injury that needed surgery. He, thus, went on the season-ending injured reserve list on August 18. The Texas native had four seasons with Minnesota, after he was the seventh round pick for Vikings out of the University of Texas in 2019. Then, he signed for Arizona Cardinals in 2023, and joined Houston’s practice squad later in the season. Boyd's contract with the Jets is reportedly for the sum of $1.6 million.