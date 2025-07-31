Who is James Andrew McGann? Suspect in Devil's Den, Arkansas double homicide identified

James Andrew McGann, 28, of Springdale, Arkansas, was arrested in connection with the double homicide in Devil's Den, Arkansas State Police announced on Wednesday. James Andrew McGann, the suspect in Devil's Den double homicide. (Arkansas State Police)

In a post on its X account, Arkansas State Police said that special agents with the department arrested McGann in connection with the double murder at Devil’s Den State Par on July 26. He is now in custody.

The Arkansas State Police said that McGann has been charged with two counts of capital murder.

James Andrew McGann allegedly killed Clinton David Brink (43) and Cristen Amanda Brink (41) after attacking them while they were on a hike with their two daughters at the Devil's Den State Park in Arkansas. The children were not attacked.

Earlier, a manhunt was on for the suspect, now identified as McGann, with Arkansas State Police first releasing a sketch, followed by a photo of the Devil's Den murder suspect. McGann was taken into custody at 4:47 p.m. at a business location in Springdale.

Also read: Arkansas Devil's Den murders: Latest update on killer as police sketch released

The Director of the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, Colonel Mike Hagar, held a press conference shortly after the arrest of the suspect was announced. He thanked the police officers and federal agencies who were involved in the manhunt, for their support.

"Because of their hard work and investigative skill, we were able to take a monster off the streets and bring relief to those two precious girls and the rest of our citizens," he said.

He added that the investigation into the killing is still ongoing with the Arkansas State Police as well as the Federal Bureau of Investigation looking for a motive behind the tragic killing of the couple.