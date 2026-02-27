Who is Jellybean? Meet new viral baby pygmy hippo at Arizona zoo
Jellybean, a baby pygmy hippo is gaining online fame.
A baby pygmy hippo named Jellybean is capturing hearts online after arriving at Arizona’s Wildlife World Zoo. The zoo revealed the baby hippo’s name following a public vote, and the internet fell in love.
Earlier this week, the Arizona Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium & Safari Park announced that the newborn pygmy hippo, born on January 22, had been named Jellybean.
The name won with 81.3% of the vote, surpassing other candy-themed options like Cadbury, Twixi, and Taffy. Zoo President Kristy Hayden introduced Jellybean on TODAY on February 23, holding the calf on her lap as the hosts cheered.
Rare and endangered species
Pygmy hippos are considered endangered, with only about 2,500 left in the wild, making Jellybean’s birth a significant milestone.
Also Read: Moo Deng turns 1: Inside viral baby pygmy hippo's first birthday celebrations
According to TODAY, Jellybean weighed 11 pounds at birth and had grown to 33 pounds at her last check-in. Pygmy hippos can eventually reach between 350 and 600 pounds.
Jellybean joins her mother, Lollipop, at the Arizona Wildlife World Zoo in Litchfield Park, about 20 miles outside of Phoenix. Zoo officials hope Jellybean’s popularity will raise awareness about the species’ conservation needs.
Also Read: Thai airports welcome travellers with adorable Moo Deng hippo-themed dolls during Songkran. Video
An internet star
Social media lit up with comparisons between Jellybean and Moo Deng, a viral pygmy hippo born at Thailand’s Khao Kheow Open Zoo in 2024.
Commenters under the Reuters post joked about Jellybean being the “American Moo Deng” or the next big social media star.
Users also joked about Jellybean becoming the next trend, after viral videos of the BBC penguin documentary and Punch, the monkey. The macaque became an internet star after videos showed him clinging to a stuffed orangutan for comfort at Ichikawa City Zoo in Japan.
“After Penguin and Punch, we’ve hippo!” read one comment, while another read: “If Jellybean isn't going to carry around a stuffed hippo, we won't be interested.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPrakriti Deb
Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently.Read More