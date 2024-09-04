Who is Kinaya Willis? Pregnant daughter of Trump rival Fani Willis pictured in mug shot after arrest in Georgia

Kinaya Willis, the daughter of Donald Trump's rival Fani Willis, appears sullen in her jail mugshot following her arrest for allegedly driving with a suspended license. Kinaya Willis' arrest comes as a new setback for Fani Willis, the well-known Democratic district attorney for Fulton County, who rose to notoriety after accusing Trump of meddling in the election.(Tyrone Police/AP)

Kinaya, a 25-year-old pregnant woman, was taken into custody on August 24, in Tyrone, Georgia. The mother of the Texas Southern University student is leading a criminal case of 2020 election meddling in Georgia against Trump.

According to a Daily Mail report, Fani's daughter was pulled over by police when they saw her using a telephone while operating a 2010 Nissan Altima.

Pregnant Kinaya Willis shifted to Fayette County Jail after arrest

Kinaya informed the police that she was talking to her mother over the phone about her pregnancy. She further claimed that she was “unaware” that her license was suspended on May 13. However, police searched Kinaya and handcuffed her at the side of the road.

She was transported to the Fayette County Jail on the charge of operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked license.

According to the report, her mother showed up on the scene to claim her car.

When Kinaya reached the 554-bed jail, which is 30 minutes south of Atlanta, she appeared exhausted and depressed in her booking photo, which was taken before her release.

What would happen if Kinaya Willis is found guilty

Public records state that Kinaya was ordered to appear in Town of Tyrone Municipal Court for an arraignment on October 24.

If found guilty, she may face a minimum of two days jail sentence, a $500 fine, and a six-month extension of the suspension. However, the consequences can increase to at least 10 days in jail with a fine of between $1,000 and $2,500 if found guilty of a second offense.

In August of last year, she managed to get a grand jury to prosecute Trump and eighteen other people, claiming that their attempts to reverse the results of the Georgia general election violated the anti-racketeering statute of the state.