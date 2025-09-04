Who is Leo Dell’Orco? Giorgio Armani’s closest confidant and likely successor

Giorgio Armani, the legendary Italian fashion designer, has died at the age of 91. “With infinite sorrow, the Armani Group announces the passing of its creator, founder, and tireless driving force: Giorgio Armani,” read an official statement from the fashion house. Giorgio Armani, the iconic Italian fashion designer, has passed away at 91. Armani reportedly planned a gradual succession to his close collaborators, including Leo Dell’Orco and Silvana Armani.(Giorgio Armani/Facebook)

Armani, who remained unwell for quite some time, breathed his last at his home, the company stated. In June, he skipped the shows at Milan Fashion Week for the first time in his career as he recovered from an undisclosed condition, according to The Associated Press. Moreover, there were plans for a major event to mark five decades of the Giorgio Armani fashion house at the Milan Fashion Week this month.

At the time of his death, Giorgio Armani built an empire worth more than $10 billion. He was ranked among the top 200 billionaires in the world, according to Forbes.

Speaking with the Financial Times recently, Armani stated that he sees his succession as a gradual handover to some of his closest collaborators and family. “My succession plans consist of a gradual transition of the responsibilities I have always assumed towards Leo Dell’Orco, the members of my family and the work team," he told the news outlet.

Who is Leo Dell’Orco?

Born on November 2, 1952, in the city of Bisceglie in Italy's Bari province, Leo Dell’Orco serves as the head of the men's style office of the Armani Group. He is often considered the right-hand of Giorgio Armani. Leo is said to have been close to the billionaire for more than 45 years, as per Fashion Reunited.

Leo was appointed as the chairman of the board of directors of the basketball team, Pallacanestro Olimpia Milano, in July 2019. Giorgio Armani has been the chairman of the club since taking over the ownership in 2008. Leo’s elevation showed his importance in the Armani empire.

Giorgio Armani's 2022 autobiography, "Per Amore", which was published by Mondadori Electa, states that Leo Dell’Orco's real name is Pantaleo. Armani said that Leo is the person whom he has "entrusted my most private thoughts, personal, work and otherwise, which he has kept to himself with great discretion."

