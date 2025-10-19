An OnlyFans star who married a renowned YouTuber reportedly split from her husband because of his viral vows. 22-year-old McKinley Richardson married social media prankster Jack Doherty in a Vegas wedding last November. Who is McKinley Richardson? How ‘disgusting’ vows led to OnlyFans star splitting from YouTuber husband Jack Doherty(Jack Doherty/YouTube)

Doherty’s 15.3 million followers watched the nuptials, which were livestreamed. One moment, however, left many surprised – when he surprised the bride with a prenup at the altar.

“So, shawty gets absolutely nothing when I divorce her, even if I cheat,” Doherty said. “If she cheats, she automatically owes me $10 million.”

Doherty added, “I’ll also receive 100 percent of her OF revenue moving forward, even if we divorce.”

Doherty also said his wife could not date or talk to “any other guys if we divorce” for a period lasting “250 years.” He added that she will “still have to cook, clean and do my laundry.”

The moment went viral, with many confused about whether Doherty was joking, as he is known for pulling pranks.

A few months later, however, Richardson and Doherty had split. Richardson moved out of the $3.5 million waterfront mansion that the two of them had bought in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Richardson has now broken her silence on the vows, saying they were “humiliating” even though the ceremony was not legally binding. “The vows that he wrote in front of my dad, he made my dad stand up centre stage and he read out these disgusting vows,” Richardson said during an appearance on an episode of Camilla Araujo’s podcast.

“Just fully disrespecting him, it was embarrassing, we were humiliated,” she added. “My dad actually cried that day, after we left he said, ‘that was so humiliating’, and I felt horrible.”

Richardson said that she had not seen the vows Doherty had prepared. She said, “It wasn’t some sweet vow, it was very disrespectful. We finished up the wedding, we say goodbye, and he says on camera, ‘thank God that they are gone’.

“They are the sweetest people ever, like that killed me,” she added.

Who is McKinley Richardson?

Richardson, an Internet personality, has more than 1 million followers on Instagram. She also has a popular YouTube channel.

Richardson opened up about the vows while talking about the complexities of dating someone who performs on camera. “He was amazing in the beginning,” she said. “He was respectful, protective, and treated me so well. But the person he became. It wasn’t the same guy I fell for.”

Doherty and Richardson started dating in early 2023. Richardson became a significant part of Richardson’s YouTube content. They appeared in livestreams together, collaborated on several videos, and even shared holidays together.

In May 2025, Doherty confirmed that he and Richardson had broken up. Addressing the split on the George Janko Show podcast, he said that the relationship was “real.”

“I dunno, if I didn’t livestream as much as I did, there was a lot of mixing relationships with business, it was fast, we were doing a lot,” he said. “She was really amazing throughout our whole relationship, I just don’t think people will ever fully be able to understand it.”