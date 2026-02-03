Who is Mitch Epstein? Bizarre Jeffrey Epstein-Zohran Mamdani link drawn after mom, Mira Nair, mentioned in new files
New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani's mother, Mira Nair, was mentioned in the new batch of files related to Jeffrey Epstein, in relation to a party she was at.
New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani's mother, Mira Nair, was mentioned in the new documents related to Jeffrey Epstein. The Justice Department released the final tranche on Friday and the director, known for hits like Monsoon Wedding, saw her name pop up.
Notably, Nair's name just came up in the context of an after-party for a film at Ghislaine Maxwell's place, where Jeff Bezos and Bill Clinton were also allegedly present. “Just left Ghislaine's townhouse...after party for film. Bill Clinton and Jeff Bezos were there...Jean Pigoni, director Mira Nair....etc. Film received tepid reaction although women like it much more...Hillary Swank and Gen: at stupid party in Bloomingdales cheap spomvear depanment....very weird. Studio went for free party from store and windows for a month.... Going to be in Wall Street 2 tomorrow ....more to come. xoxo Peg,” a communication to Epstein had read.
However, soon after the news of Nair being in the documents broke, several AI generated images went viral showing her with Mamdani purportedly at Epstein's parties. Notably, these images are not real and show Mamdani as a baby, whereas Nair was at the party in 2009. Mamdani would have been 18 at the time.
Despite the images not being real, it sparked wider discussion about Mamdani's parents. One page shared photos of Mamdani and Epstein side by side, claiming there were similarities in facial structure. To be sure, these claims are unverified.
Mamdani was born in 1991 to Mahmood Mamdani, a prominent academic born in Mumbai and raised in Uganda. He met Nair in 1989 and the two tied the knot in 1991, the same year Zohran was born.
Prior to marrying Mahmood, Nair had tied the knot with Mitch Epstein. The two met in the 1970s when Nair was a student and Mitch her teacher. They got married in the late 1970s and divorced three years later.
Who is Mitch Epstein?
Mitch Epstein is a well known American photographer and filmmaker. He is known for works like Vietnam: A Book of Changes and In India. Mitch worked production design on two of Nair's movies – Salaam Bombay! and Mississippi Masala.
He has held exhibitions in the Museum of Modern Art, New York, and Tate Modern, London.
Mitch Epstein is in no way related to Jeffrey Epstein despite the shared surname.
