Who is Mitch Epstein? Bizarre Jeffrey Epstein-Zohran Mamdani link drawn after mom, Mira Nair, mentioned in new files

New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani's mother, Mira Nair, was mentioned in the new documents related to Jeffrey Epstein. The Justice Department released the final tranche on Friday and the director, known for hits like Monsoon Wedding, saw her name pop up. Mira Nair, whose name was mentioned in the documents linked to Jeffrey Epstein, was married to Mitch Epstein before tying the knot with Zohran Mamdani's father. (X/@portaltv, X/@MensCricket)

Notably, Nair's name just came up in the context of an after-party for a film at Ghislaine Maxwell's place, where Jeff Bezos and Bill Clinton were also allegedly present. “Just left Ghislaine's townhouse...after party for film. Bill Clinton and Jeff Bezos were there...Jean Pigoni, director Mira Nair....etc. Film received tepid reaction although women like it much more...Hillary Swank and Gen: at stupid party in Bloomingdales cheap spomvear depanment....very weird. Studio went for free party from store and windows for a month.... Going to be in Wall Street 2 tomorrow ....more to come. xoxo Peg,” a communication to Epstein had read.

However, soon after the news of Nair being in the documents broke, several AI generated images went viral showing her with Mamdani purportedly at Epstein's parties. Notably, these images are not real and show Mamdani as a baby, whereas Nair was at the party in 2009. Mamdani would have been 18 at the time.