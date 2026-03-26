A six-month sentence handed to a trans illegal immigrant who admitted to sexually assaulting a 14-year-old boy in Manhattan sparked outrage Wednesday, March 25. The unusually short sentence has left a victims’ rights group and former prosecutors in shock. Who is Nicol Contreras-Suarez? Trans illegal immigrant's 6-month sentence for sexual assault of NYC teen sparks outrage (Homeland Security)

The slap-on-the-wrist plea deal was struck by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office with Nicol Alexandra Contreras-Suarez, a 31-year-old transgender woman from Colombia. The 2025 assault of the 14-year-old boy took place in East Harlem.

“I didn’t know you could get six months on this,” said Seth Zuckerman, a former prosecutor in the Brooklyn DA’s Office and current criminal defense lawyer, according to the New York Post.

“It’s generally a minimum of two and a maximum of seven, so I think something must be wrong here,” he added, referencing the penalty for the charge of second-degree rape, which Contreras-Suarez pleaded guilty to.

“I have got clients charged in similar statutes who are not given the same opportunity to get such a favorable deal,” Zuckerman further said.

The convicted rapist was handed a sentence of just six months. That term has already been served.

The light sentence sparks outrage Mark Bederow, a New York City defense attorney and former prosecutor in the Manhattan DA’s office who has worked many rape cases, was shaken by the sentence. “Traditionally, somebody who is preying upon a child, following them into a location and raping them — that’s a terrible crime,” he said.

Bederow called the six-month jail term “extraordinarily low.”

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Given the immigration status of Contreras-Suarez, who was wanted in a different state for other violent crimes at the time of the attack, “that’s not generally the type of client that engenders a lot of sympathy,” Bederow said.

“Normally, the minimum for this crime would be two years, unless there are circumstances found by the court, which they would put on the record, to allow a lesser sentence,” he added.

“I don’t know what those were in this case, other than the fact they wanted to spare the child from testifying and the defendant was going to be deported,” he further said. “It’s just not a good look for the DA, justifying making a light sentence because the person is scheduled to be deported, because many people are not.”

“In terms of not wanting the child to testify and be retraumatized, it’s understandable on some level. But it is certainly the optics of a very sweetheart deal for someone who committed a terrible crime,” he explained.

According to DA Alvin Bragg’s office, officials reached the resolution in close consultation with the victim’s family. The teenager was spared from testifying to both the grand jury and over multiple days at trial.

After Judge Michele Rodney accepted the plea during a Manhattan Supreme Court hearing Tuesday, a spokesperson for the DA’s Office said, “We expect the defendant to remain detained and be deported following sentencing, due to the felony conviction.”

Jennifer Harrison, founder of the advocacy group Victims Rights NY and a critic of Bragg, said that this sends a shocking message.

“Let’s not pretend this sentence reflects real justice. It doesn’t. It sends a dangerous message that even the most horrific crimes against children won’t be met with the full weight of the law,” she told the New York Post.

“And what message does that send beyond this case? That predators can come into New York, rape a child, destroying their lives and still expect leniency,” she added.

Contreras-Suarez, who was born male, will now be freed next month, unless federal authorities can manage to intervene and remove them from the country.

Who is Nicol Alexandra Contreras-Suarez? Back in March 2023, Contreras-Suarez was picked up for illegally entering the US in San Ysidro, California. However, the Biden administration allowed them to proceed into the country.

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The criminal complaint alleged that Contreras-Suarez was walking a white Pomeranian dog when they followed the victim into a bodega bathroom across from Thomas Jefferson Park on February 11, 2025. They then attacked and sexually assaulted him.

After the attack, the victim flagged down bystanders. Contreras-Suarez was arrested the next day and then charged.

The suspect was wanted in New Jersey and Massachusetts at the time. They were the subject of an ICE detainer in those states.

Contreras-Suarez was busted in Medford, Mass., for armed robbery, prostitution and assault with a dangerous weapon. However, they were released due to local sanctuary policies, DHS said in July.